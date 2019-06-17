Aimee Bryceland, 14, has made it through the first round and will be coached by singer Pixie Lott.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6049186151001-scots-schoolgirl-s-bid-to-find-fame-on-the-voice-kids.jpg" />

A Scottish schoolgirl has been speaking of the "overwhelming" experience of following her dreams in front of millions of viewers on The Voice Kids.

Aimee Bryceland got through the audition stage of the TV reality-contest and will be coached by pop-star Pixie Lott as she hopes to build a career and make a name for herself.

The 14-year-old from Cumbernauld was joined on the STV show by her gran who became known as Will.I.Nan over her love for rapper and Voice judge Will.I.Am.

Speaking to STV's Laura Boyd about the experience she said: "It's been really overwhelming with all the comments I have had, meeting the coaches and seeing myself on TV.

"Not many people get to experience something like that and with being 14 it is really exciting as well."

Rising star: Aimee Bryceland. STV

The teenager, who has dreamed of being a singer since taking part in school talent shows since the age of seven, is now hoping to follow in the footsteps of previous Voice winners such as Stevie McCrorie.

But she admits taking the plunge and going on stage to sing in front of the nation took a lot of courage for the 14-year-old who says she was terrified that none of the judges would turn around.

She said: "It was really nerve-wracking, you are going on to this stage and you have cameras on you and the coaches on the big red chairs are in front of you with their back to you and you just want to know what they are thinking and see their facial expressions."

"Pixie left it right to last minute, it was scary but when she finally did turn it was so exciting."

'Not many people get to experience something like that and with being 14 it is really exciting as well.' Aimee Bryceland

And she says working with the Mama Do singer has been "amazing".

Aimee said: "She is so lovely and just such a nice person and so genuine.

"The other coaches are so funny, like when you walk past them and they are always smiling or having a laugh- they are great."

Aimee's friends and family had a get-together to watch her first appearance on the show which was aired on STV on Saturday.

She said: "We had a little get together at the Greenfaulds Bowling Club with some friends and family.

Will.I.Nan: Gran's mobility scooter. STV

"It was so crazy, everyone was there and we were all cheering and then we kept screaming every time we seen me on the television."

Such was her success on the show she has already been inundated with offers to sing at gigs throughout the country- including a summer festival where she will appear on the same bill as Rod Stewart and The Proclaimers.

She said: "The dream is to get a bit more noticed and let people see what I can actually do.

"I never used to have enough confidence but it has been boosted now that I have been on the show and seen that there is opportunities out there for me.

"I have a few gigs booked already, I have a gig down in England.

"Me and my friend Liam are going to be singing at the Solihull Summer Fest and other acts like Rod Stewart, The Proclaimers and The Vamps are going to be there.

"All my family are going to come down for it and it is going to be great."

You can catch up with Aimee's journey on STV next Saturday.