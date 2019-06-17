  • STV
  • MySTV

Hundreds of Oor Wullie statues on display in aid of charity

Victoria Pease Victoria Pease

The arts project will see 200 statues dotted across Scotland in aid of children's hospitals.

One of Scotland's most famous comic book characters has been transformed as part of a charity art trail.

Oor Wullie, the loveable scamp often found causing trouble in his hometown of Auchenshoogle, has been given a makeover.

Around 200 sculptures of the character have been transformed by artists from across the country.

The first nationwide art trail to take place in the world, The Oor Wullie Big Bucket Trail will see the colourful character sat laughing upon his famous upturned bucket dotted across the country from Inverness to Glasgow during the summer.

It is hoped the trail will help raise thousands of pounds for children's hospital charities in Scotland.

Ellis Watson, executive chairman of DC Thomson Media who are supporting the trail, said: "Our naughty wee scamp, Oor Wullie, is going to have a busy summer getting out and about, helping to raise vital funds for our charity partners and, importantly, every child receiving hospital care in Scotland.

"Oor Wullie's Big Bucket Trail is an amazing opportunity to bring Scotland together, to have fun, get active and enjoy some incredible art."

Artists have given the comic book character colourful makeovers.
Artists have given the comic book character colourful makeovers. STV

What is it all about?

The Oor Wullie Big Bucket Trail will see 200 individually decorated sculptures of the cartoon character put on display in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Dundee, Aberdeen and Inverness during the summer.

A further 350 'wee' sculptures decorated by local schools, youth and community groups will be available to view at libraries, art galleries and shopping centres.

The event has been created in association with Wild in Art and is supported by DC Thompson Media.

It's the first nationwide art trail to take place in the world and will run from June 17 to August 30.

The sculptures will help raise money to support children's charities in Scotland.

The sculptures can be found from Inverness to Glasgow.
The sculptures can be found from Inverness to Glasgow. STV

What charities are being supported?

The Oor Wullie trail will raise awareness and funds for Scotland's national hospital charities Edinburgh Children's Hospital Charity, Glasgow Children's Hospital Charity, The Archie Foundation Grampian, The Archie Foundation Highland and The Archie Foundation Tayside.

It is hoped the event will help raise money to transform the experiences of Scottish children and young people's time in hospital, allowing them to be a child first and a patient second.

One of the statues has been placed outside the Oor Wullie chip shop in Aberdeen.
One of the statues has been placed outside the Oor Wullie chip shop in Aberdeen. STV

Who has decorated the sculptures?

From across the country, different artists have been busy putting their own unique spin on the sculptures of Oor Wullie.

Artists such as Neil Slorance, Claire Barclay, Donna Newman, Lindsey Gardiner and Robert Mach have taken part in the charity event.

The statues have been transformed into unique works of art, with Wullie covered in Tunnocks teacake wrappers, given a Duke of Wellington spin with his own cone crown and even transformed into Scottish comedian Billy Connolly.

The Proclaimers have signed twin sculptures in Edinburgh.
The Proclaimers have signed twin sculptures in Edinburgh. STV

How will the trail raise money for charity?

People are encouraged to get involved with the trail by raising awareness and sharing their pictures using the #OWBBT hashtag.

Companies have already become involved by sponsoring some of the sculptures and an online fundraising page has been set up for donations.

Events will also be taking place to help raise money, from sponsored silences, tartan clothes days and spikey hair days in schools to bake sales, leg waxes and sponsored walks and runs.

The 200 Oor Wullie statues will then be put up for auction after the trail has ended.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.