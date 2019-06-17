Hundreds of Oor Wullie statues on display in aid of charity

The arts project will see 200 statues dotted across Scotland in aid of children's hospitals.

One of Scotland's most famous comic book characters has been transformed as part of a charity art trail.

Oor Wullie, the loveable scamp often found causing trouble in his hometown of Auchenshoogle, has been given a makeover.

Around 200 sculptures of the character have been transformed by artists from across the country.

The first nationwide art trail to take place in the world, The Oor Wullie Big Bucket Trail will see the colourful character sat laughing upon his famous upturned bucket dotted across the country from Inverness to Glasgow during the summer.

It is hoped the trail will help raise thousands of pounds for children's hospital charities in Scotland.

Ellis Watson, executive chairman of DC Thomson Media who are supporting the trail, said: "Our naughty wee scamp, Oor Wullie, is going to have a busy summer getting out and about, helping to raise vital funds for our charity partners and, importantly, every child receiving hospital care in Scotland.

"Oor Wullie's Big Bucket Trail is an amazing opportunity to bring Scotland together, to have fun, get active and enjoy some incredible art."

Artists have given the comic book character colourful makeovers. STV

What is it all about?

The Oor Wullie Big Bucket Trail will see 200 individually decorated sculptures of the cartoon character put on display in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Dundee, Aberdeen and Inverness during the summer.

A further 350 'wee' sculptures decorated by local schools, youth and community groups will be available to view at libraries, art galleries and shopping centres.

The event has been created in association with Wild in Art and is supported by DC Thompson Media.

It's the first nationwide art trail to take place in the world and will run from June 17 to August 30.

The sculptures will help raise money to support children's charities in Scotland.

The sculptures can be found from Inverness to Glasgow. STV

What charities are being supported?

The Oor Wullie trail will raise awareness and funds for Scotland's national hospital charities Edinburgh Children's Hospital Charity, Glasgow Children's Hospital Charity, The Archie Foundation Grampian, The Archie Foundation Highland and The Archie Foundation Tayside.

It is hoped the event will help raise money to transform the experiences of Scottish children and young people's time in hospital, allowing them to be a child first and a patient second.

One of the statues has been placed outside the Oor Wullie chip shop in Aberdeen. STV

Who has decorated the sculptures?

From across the country, different artists have been busy putting their own unique spin on the sculptures of Oor Wullie.

Artists such as Neil Slorance, Claire Barclay, Donna Newman, Lindsey Gardiner and Robert Mach have taken part in the charity event.

The statues have been transformed into unique works of art, with Wullie covered in Tunnocks teacake wrappers, given a Duke of Wellington spin with his own cone crown and even transformed into Scottish comedian Billy Connolly.

The Proclaimers have signed twin sculptures in Edinburgh. STV

How will the trail raise money for charity?

People are encouraged to get involved with the trail by raising awareness and sharing their pictures using the #OWBBT hashtag.

Companies have already become involved by sponsoring some of the sculptures and an online fundraising page has been set up for donations.

Events will also be taking place to help raise money, from sponsored silences, tartan clothes days and spikey hair days in schools to bake sales, leg waxes and sponsored walks and runs.

The 200 Oor Wullie statues will then be put up for auction after the trail has ended.

