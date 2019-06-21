Group touch down in New York for battle of the bands final

Moonlight Zoo are in the running to win $15,000 and performance time in front of music executives.

Moonlight Zoo: The boys are ready to battle.

A Scottish band has touched down in New York to battle it out in the final round of a global music competition.

Moonlight Zoo, from Dunfermline, are now in with a chance to win $15,000 and performance time in front of leading music industry executives after sailing through Hard Rock Cafe's Battle of the Bands contest.

In April, live music rounds took place across the world in cities including Seattle, Sydney and Moscow.

In Glasgow, the event was hosted by Jim Gellatly with a judging panel made up of The View's Kieren Webster, Heart Radio presenter Lynne Hoggan, and singer-songwriter Emme Woods.

After fending off tough competition from Sara 'N' Junbug, The Asuras and Chris Greig & The Merchants, Moonlight Zoo then went head-to-head against other regional winners in a worldwide fan vote to bring the finalists down to three.

They will now face Sweet Fever from Nashville, USA, and Napkin from Curitiba, Brazil, in the final round at Times Square on Friday night.

Moonlight Zoo, who dropped new single Survive to coincide with the competition, told STV News: "We can't believe we've made it to New York City.

"The support we've received back home is unbelievable, and we are going to give it everything we've got at the final in Times Square.

"Since arriving in New York we've been taken on a music tour visiting sites like Strawberry Fields in Central Park, and a private tour of Madison Square Garden.

"It's all inspiring us for our performance."

Superstars: Moonlight Zoo will now perform in New York. Hard Rock Cafe

Stephen K. Judge, president of cafe operations at Hard Rock International, said: "At Hard Rock Cafe, we pride ourselves on providing authentic entertainment experiences at our cafes globally, and the Battle of the Bands competition exemplifies our dedication to finding the gold standard of undiscovered talent."

To watch the competition live, go to facebook.com/hardrock.

