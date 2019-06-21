Oban Live music festival is 'taking a break' in 2020

The event was founded in 2015 by Skerryvore off the back of their tenth anniversary concert.

Taking a break: Oban Live won't return next year. Oban Live

Oban Live will not take place next year, organisers have announced.

Founded in 2015 by folk-rock band Skerryvore off the back of their tenth anniversary concert, the event is Argyll and Bute's biggest music festival.

On Friday, the band said the fest would be "taking a break" amid issues with the venue and doubts over funding from the local authority.

In a statement, they said: "This decision was not taken easily but sadly was one that was ultimately inevitable due to the lack of development and improvement of Mossfield Stadium and the annual issues that remain with regards to making the site acceptable for a major event like Oban Live.

"We can no longer keep absorbing the huge costs and risks associated with hosting this event while the facilities deteriorate and costs increase.

"We had set a deadline of May 31 to Argyll and Bute Council for a clear update on two key questions regarding Mossfield and event funding - once again we have not received a reply and without that information we simply cannot make plans for Oban Live 2020."

This year's Oban Live was held on June 7 and 8.

Alongside Skerryvore, other acts that took to the stage included Be Charlotte, Red Hot Chilli Pipers, Elephant Sessions and Lucy Spraggan.

The band said the £15,000 funding received from the council this year had been "gratefully received", but stated that it represented less than 5% of the event's running costs.

The organisers also highlighted that more than 25,000 people had passed through the gates of Mossfield - with the event helping to generate £6m for the local economy.

Skerryvore added: "In the past four years we have paid Argyll and Bute Council £35,808 for the hire of Mossfield and various council services.

"In total, we have spent over £1.5m to deliver Oban Live with the hope that we could work towards a sustainable event held at a vastly improved Mossfield that would have its rightful place as a key asset to the Oban community for various organisations, groups and events.

"We sincerely hope that we'll be back in Oban and Mossfield again in the future when the time is right."

Argyll and Bute Council has been contacted for comment.

