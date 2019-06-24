  • STV
Scots group wins Hard Rock Cafe's battle of the bands

Jenness Mitchell

Moonlight Zoo, from Dunfermline, won $15,000 after the final in New York on Friday.

Winners: Moonlight Zoo won the competition. Hard Rock Cafe

A Scots band has pocketed $15,000 after being crowned winner of Hard Rock Cafe's Battle of the Bands contest.

Moonlight Zoo, from Dunfermline, came out tops after going head-to-head against two other groups in the competition's final round in New York on Friday night.

Band member Sean Defrancesco said: "We can't believe it - the whole experience felt like a dream.

"From getting flown to New York and playing the Paramount Theatre on a stage that has seen the likes of The Beatles and Elvis Presley to name but a few, and then to actually win and be standing afterwards on a rooftop in Times Square, holding an oversized cheque for $15,000 after having been judged by some of the biggest names in the industry - it's surreal."

Scots: The Dunfermline band hope to go onto bigger things. Hard Rock Cafe

In April, live music rounds took place across the world in cities including Seattle, Sydney and Moscow.

In Glasgow, the event was hosted by Jim Gellatly with a judging panel made up of The View's Kieren Webster, Heart Radio presenter Lynne Hoggan, and singer-songwriter Emme Woods.

After fending off tough competition from Sara 'N' Junbug, The Asuras and Chris Greig & The Merchants, Moonlight Zoo then faced off against other regional winners in a worldwide fan vote to bring the finalists down to three.

Glasgow: The band won the live round in April. Hard Rock Cafe

After dropping new single Survive to coincide with the competition, the band went on to beat Sweet Fever from Nashville, USA, and Napkin from Curitiba, Brazil, for the top prize.

Defrancesco added: "We have dedicated our lives to this band for so long and it feels incredible to get a sense that it is finally paying off.

"We hope to use our win in this competition and connections we have made from it to help push the band onto to bigger and better things."

