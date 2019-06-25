Lewis Capaldi to play TRNSMT after Snow Patrol pull out

Snow Patrol have pulled out of the Glasgow festival in July due to illness.

TRNSMT: Lewis Capaldi will replace Snow Patrol. Lewis Capaldi Facebook

Lewis Capaldi has been added to the TRNSMT line-up after Snow Patrol announced they would have to pull out of the Glasgow festival.

Snow Patrol were due to headline the three-day festival at Glasgow Green on Sunday July 14.

However, due to medical reasons, the band have pulled out of its scheduled appearance.

In a statement Snow Patrol apologised, saying "health is the most important thing".

In a Facebook message, the band said: "Our dear brother, piano and guitar player Johnny McDaid has a serious problem with his neck and after consulting with some top neurosurgeons they are all in agreement that the only course of action is immediate surgery."

The band have cancelled all upcoming shows until July 20 to give band members Johnny and Nathan, who has nerve damage, time to recover.

Festival director Geoff Ellis said: "Whilst this is sad news, we are able to confirm that Scotland's hottest new global export, Lewis Capaldi, will join the line-up in place of Snow Patrol, and we look forward to seeing him bring his number one album to the main stage."

