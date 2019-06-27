  • STV
Jess Glynne cancels TRNSMT show after vocal haemorrhage

STV

The pop star becomes the second big name act in a week to withdraw from Glasgow festival.

Jess Glynne: Apologised to fans.
Pop star Jess Glynne has pulled of her TRNSMT festival appearance after suffering a vocal haemorrhage.

Glynne had been due to appear at Glasgow Green on Sunday, July 14, but told fans "it absolutely kills me" to cancel the show.

She is the second high-profile artist to withdraw from the line-up in recent days after Snow Patrol were replaced by Scots star Lewis Capaldi.

Glynne was criticised earlier this month for pulling out of the Isle of Wight festival following a night out with the Spice Girls, who she supported on their UK tour.

Writing on social media, the These Days singer said: "It absolutely kills me to say this - especially given what has happened in the past few weeks - but on the advice of my throat surgeon, I am going to have to cancel my next shows through until July 14 and I hope to be back as soon as possible after that.

"I know many of my fans feel I let them down so badly when I pulled out of the Isle of Wight festival but the reason I knew I just wasn't going to be able to make that performance has now been made clear to me by my doctor, Dr Zeitels.

"It is true that I went out and celebrated the end of the Spice tour. That was a massive high for me and I wanted to mark it with the women who'd become friends and mentors to me.

"But I had also been suffering on and off for weeks with anxiety about my voice. It wasn't right. I wasn't sounding my best and I felt there was something wrong.

"Two days ago I came to Boston to see my surgeon who told me my vocal chord has haemorrhaged and that if I wanted to remain as a performer I needed to urgently take a break, rest my voice completely for the next ten days and try and remain in total silence to give my vocal chords a chance to recover. Basically he told me I have been completely overdoing everything.

"In the last six months I've performed almost 100 shows, I've pushed through at times when I know I've been tired and overstretched and I got to breaking point, my voice literally got to breaking point.

"The thing is I am my voice. If my voice goes, I go. I am so privileged to do what I do, I am so privileged to have fans out there who come and see me. But I never want to be less than 100 percent.

"I never want to give you less than 100 percent. "I am so devastated to be letting anyone down but I want you to know the full truth of my situation so you understand why I have to do this.

"All I know is I have to go away, look after my voice and come back stronger, better and be the performer my fans truly deserve."

Festival Director Geoff Ellis said: "We are very sorry to hear about Jess' health issue which means she can no longer play at this year's TRNSMT Festival.

"She's such a hard working artist and we fully understand why she's had to make this regrettable decision.

"We wish Jess all the best and look forward to seeing her back in Scotland soon. We hope to announce her replacement at TRNSMT in the next few days."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.