Lewis Capaldi surprises brave Scots schoolgirl with cancer

Eleven-year-old Lily Douglas, a talented dancer, is battling stage four Ewing's sarcoma.

A talented 11-year-old dancer has thanked Scots sensation Lewis Capaldi for "helping her get through" gruelling rounds of cancer treatment.

Lily Douglas, from Perth, is battling advanced Ewing's sarcoma, a rare cancer that can form in the bones and soft tissue.

After picking up a Little Champion award at the Daily Record and Sunday Mail's 'Scotland Champion Awards' on Saturday, June 22, the schoolgirl received a video message and a pair of sunglasses from Capaldi - who was recently announced as a TRNSMT headliner.

"Massive congratulations Lily!" he said in the message.

"I was literally in tears," reflected Lily. "I was so happy - because I love him so much.

"I dance to his music and it helps me get through. When he's playing and singing - I could listen to it all day."

On Monday, June 24, Lily's dreams came true when Lewis followed her on Instagram and offered her tickets to one of his upcoming gigs.

Reflecting on her diagnosis, Lily said: "Two years ago, I was diagnosed with cancer.

"I really thought that'd I'd be much more ill than this - that I couldn't be doing dancing, but I've kept my head up, I've smiled the whole way through it and I've been dancing ever since."

Lily's mum Jane added: "Nothing prepared me for the staging her cancer was at.

"The fact it has spread - it was a rare bone cancer called Ewing's sarcoma. It was awful. It was just the worst, most unexpected news ever."

Before her diagnosis, Lily had scooped 88 dance trophies.

Since then she's gone on to win another 24 pieces of silverware and has vowed not to let cancer get her down.

"At first, I felt very... Not sad, but very confused as to why it had to happen to me.

"But I would never want it to happen to anyone else because it's not really nice to have cancer, but you get through it... no matter what."

