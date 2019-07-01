Glasgow plays starring role in final Hobbs & Shaw trailer

George Square, the City Chambers and 'People make Glasgow' tower make an appearance.

Hobbs & Shaw: The blockbuster is out this August.

The final trailer for upcoming Hollywood blockbuster Hobbs & Shaw is out - and Glasgow plays a starring role.

Parts of the Fast and Furious spin-off was shot in the city centre last October, with sports cars and motorbikes brought in to film scenes for the hotly anticipated movie.

In the new trailer, George Square makes an appearance alongside the City Chambers and landmark 'People Make Glasgow' tower.

The film revolves around enhanced anarchist Brixton, played by Idris Elba, who gains control of an insidious bio-threat that could alter humanity forever.

Luke Hobbs, played by Dwayne Johnson, and Deckard Shaw, played by Jason Statham, are then forced to team up to bring Brixton down.

The trailer also gives a look at The Crown star Vanessa Kirby, who plays Shaw's sister Hattie, a rogue MI6 agent.

Glasgow: George Square makes an appearance in the final trailer.

As well as Glasgow, Hobbs & Shaw blasts open a new door in the Fast universe as it hurtles action across the globe, from Los Angeles to London and from the toxic wasteland of Chernobyl to the lush beauty of Samoa.

The film is set to be released this August.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.