Fans urged to share piping memories to win festival tickets

Piping Live! Glasgow International Piping Festival will take place next month.

A festival is urging people from around the world to share stories of their fondest piping memories for a chance to win tickets to see headline acts.

Piping Live! Glasgow International Piping Festival will print the accounts on its t-shirt merchandise at the event between August 10 and 18.

This year's programme features performances by international acts from countries including New Zealand, Malaysia, Canada and Scotland.

It will also see the return of Masters Solo, International Quartet and Pipe Idol competitions.

Roddy MacLeod, festival director of Piping Live! said: "From wedding ceremonies to graduations, the pipes are the soundtrack to so many of the most momentous events of our lives.

"Whether it was hearing a fantastic performance at a previous Piping Live!, or listening to the sound of the pipes as you welcomed the new year with loved ones, we want to hear stories about the special moments the pipes have been there with you."

Those wishing to share their memories can submit their stories by email to pipinglivememories@gmail.com or by contacting Piping Live! on social media via Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

There will also be a Piping Memories Book available to be signed at the reception of the National Piping Centre, McPhater Street, Glasgow.

Those judged to have the best stories will have a chance of winning tickets to see some of the festival's headline shows, including Dougie MacLean, Tryst, Daimh and Lunasa.

