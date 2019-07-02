Oor Martin: Line of Duty star spotted out in Dundee
Actor Martin Compston posed with Oor Wullie during filming for new drama Traces.
Line of Duty star Martin Compston was out and about in Dundee city centre on Tuesday afternoon as filming got underway for his latest crime drama, Traces.
Television crews took over Dundee City Square for filming of the series, which was created by Fife writer Val McDermid.
The Greenock-born star posted a photo to his Twitter page as he posed next to the City Square's Oor Wullie statue.
"The part that got away", Compston joked as he shared the picture.
Dundee councillor Lynne Short also tweeted a photo of the actor on set, saying: "If you fancy a tour of the City Chambers, I'm happy to oblige!"
Crime-thriller Traces will see three female forensic scientists delve into an unsolved murder case.
The show, written by Amelia Bullmore, will also star Molly Windsor, Laura Fraser and Jennifer Spence.
