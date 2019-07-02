Oor Martin: Line of Duty star spotted out in Dundee

Actor Martin Compston posed with Oor Wullie during filming for new drama Traces.

Dundee: The actor poses in City Square. @mrmartincompston

Line of Duty star Martin Compston was out and about in Dundee city centre on Tuesday afternoon as filming got underway for his latest crime drama, Traces.

Television crews took over Dundee City Square for filming of the series, which was created by Fife writer Val McDermid.

The Greenock-born star posted a photo to his Twitter page as he posed next to the City Square's Oor Wullie statue.

"The part that got away", Compston joked as he shared the picture.

Dundee councillor Lynne Short also tweeted a photo of the actor on set, saying: "If you fancy a tour of the City Chambers, I'm happy to oblige!"

Crime-thriller Traces will see three female forensic scientists delve into an unsolved murder case.

The show, written by Amelia Bullmore, will also star Molly Windsor, Laura Fraser and Jennifer Spence.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.