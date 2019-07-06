Emeli Sande to replace Jess Glynne on TRNSMT line-up

The Scottish singer will perform on the final night of the three-day festival.

Emeli Sande: TRNSMT performance confirmed. Rex Features

Scottish singer Emeli Sande will perform at this year's TRNSMT festival in Glasgow.

The R&B and soul favourite has been announced as a late replacement for pop-star Jess Glynne who pulled out of the festival last week.

Sande, who hails from Aberdeen and shot to fame with her number one single Read All About It with Professor Green in 2011, will perform on Sunday, June 14.

The 32-year-old MBE also had a number one hit with Beneath You're Beautiful and her album Our Version Of Events spent 10 weeks at the top of the album charts.

The same album earned the former Glasgow University student two Brit Awards for Best Female Solo Artist and Album Of The Year.

Sunday will also see George Ezra and Scottish man of the moment Lewis Capaldi perform in front of thousands of fans in Glasgow Green.

The festival will begin on Friday night with London rap-star Stormzy headlining a line-up that will also see performances by Glasgow's own She's A Belter singer Gerry Cinnamon.

Meanwhile on Saturday the main stage will be headlined by Catfish and the Bottlemen with former The Verve front-man Richard Ashcroft among the other stand out acts to look out for.