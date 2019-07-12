TRNSMT time: Scotland's biggest musical festival to begin

More than 100,000 people are set to descend upon Glasgow Green for the music event this weekend.

TRNSMT: The festival kickstarts on Friday. Euan Robertson

More than 100,000 people are set to descend upon Glasgow as Scotland's biggest music festival gets under way.

Set within Glasgow Green, TRNSMT kicks off on Friday - with gates opening at 12pm - and will see headline performances from Stormzy, Catfish and the Bottlemen and George Ezra across the weekend.

Festival director Geoff Ellis said the headliners were looking forward to playing the weekend.

He said: "Stormzy had a great Glastonbury and he only wanted to do two festivals this year.

"When we got the call - pretty much a year ago - saying he wants to do Glastonbury and TRNSMT, that's really cool to get.

"He played the first year here and had a fantastic gig, went on about 4pm and had a full crowd watching him and that was great. I certainly won't be missing him."

To ensure your festival experience is as fun and as stress free as possible, here is STV News' guide to the next three days.

Stormzy: The performer will headline on Friday night.

Friday line-up

Main Stage: Stormzy | Gerry Cinnamon | Years & Years | AJ Tracey | Fredo | Amine | Mabel | Gus Dapperton

Stormzy | Gerry Cinnamon | Years & Years | AJ Tracey | Fredo | Amine | Mabel | Gus Dapperton King Tut's Stage: Example | Mist | Mahalia | Jimothy | The Big Moon | Cassia | Inhaler | Kobi Onyame

Example | Mist | Mahalia | Jimothy | The Big Moon | Cassia | Inhaler | Kobi Onyame Queen Tut's Stage: Lauren Spiteri | LUNIR | Carly Connor | Cara Rose | Chlobocop | Scarlett Randle

Lauren Spiteri | LUNIR | Carly Connor | Cara Rose | Chlobocop | Scarlett Randle Smirnoff Bar: Eclair Fifi | Kousto | Baillie Jnr (Bossy Love) | Arielle Free | Boyoca

Eclair Fifi | Kousto | Baillie Jnr (Bossy Love) | Arielle Free | Boyoca Utilita Power Tree: Dixon Avenue Basement Jams | Rebecca Vasmant | Cal Griffin | Mitch Nunn | Aisha - 90's Rave Set | Sean Claude

Catfish and the Bottlemen: The band will headline on Saturday night.

Saturday line-up

Main Stage: Catfish and the Bottlemen | Bastille | Richard Ashcroft | DMA's | Sigrid | Sundara Karma | The Snuts | Sam Fender

Catfish and the Bottlemen | Bastille | Richard Ashcroft | DMA's | Sigrid | Sundara Karma | The Snuts | Sam Fender King Tut's Stage: The Hunna | Steve Mason | Jade Bird | Fontaines D.C. | Cavetown | The Dunts | Arkells | Skinny Lister

The Hunna | Steve Mason | Jade Bird | Fontaines D.C. | Cavetown | The Dunts | Arkells | Skinny Lister Queen Tut's Stage: Zoe Graham | CRYSTAL | Sahara | Tongue Trap | Wet Look | Swim School

Zoe Graham | CRYSTAL | Sahara | Tongue Trap | Wet Look | Swim School Smirnoff Bar: Rebecca Vasmant | K4CIE | Mitch Nunn | Cal Griffin

Rebecca Vasmant | K4CIE | Mitch Nunn | Cal Griffin Utilita Power Tree: Nightwave | IDA | Aisha | Cal Griffin | Rebecca Vasmant | Mitch Nunn

George Ezra: The singer-songwriter will headline on Sunday night.

Sunday line-up

Main Stage: George Ezra | Lewis Capaldi | Emeli Sande | The Kooks | The Wombats | Tom Grennan | The Amazons

George Ezra | Lewis Capaldi | Emeli Sande | The Kooks | The Wombats | Tom Grennan | The Amazons King Tut's Stage: Circa Waves | Mystery Jets | SWMRS | Catherine McGrath | Sea Girls | Retro Video Club | Whenyoung

Circa Waves | Mystery Jets | SWMRS | Catherine McGrath | Sea Girls | Retro Video Club | Whenyoung Queen Tut's Stage: The Eves | Zoee | Tamzene | Stephanie Cheape | Deni Smith | Baby Taylah | Subway winner

The Eves | Zoee | Tamzene | Stephanie Cheape | Deni Smith | Baby Taylah | Subway winner Smirnoff Bar: K4CIE | Cal Griffin | Rebecca Vasmant | Baillie Jnr (Bossy Love)

K4CIE | Cal Griffin | Rebecca Vasmant | Baillie Jnr (Bossy Love) Utilita Power Tree: Big Miz | Rebecca Vasmant | Austin Ato | Mitch Nunn | Sean Claude | Cal Griffin

Festival: Queen + Adam Lambert at last year's event. Ryan Buchanan

What to pack

The most important item to pack is your ticket.

Make sure you have a rain jacket or poncho you can throw on if the elements turn. Due to the volatility of the Scottish weather, also pack some sunscreen to avoid burning in the sunshine.

Although there will be bank machines on site, take some money just in case you need it in an emergency.

With plenty of water stations at the festival, taking a reusable water bottle will help you keep hydrated.

A portable phone charger will also come in handy if your battery begins to drain from all the pictures and videos you'll be taking.

Prohibited items

Organisers have warned that anyone found with drugs at the festival will be charged by police.

Legal and herbal highs have also be banned, along with weapons, laser pens, flares and fireworks.

Folding and inflatable chairs will not get through security, and if you are taking a bag it can be no bigger than A3 size.

Glasgow: TRNSMT boss Geoff Ellis.

Weather forecast

On Friday, there will be sunny intervals with highs of 20C expected.

Temperatures will be at their hottest between 1pm and 5pm.

On Saturday, it will be warm but cloudy - with the sun eventually breaking out at around 7pm.

The hottest temperatures of the weekend will emerge on Sunday, with highs of 22C expected at around 4pm.

Serving up a treat

Platform on Tour: All of the food traders have been chosen for their creativity and flair.

Following its success last year, Platform will again step out into the sunshine to bring ten of Scotland's most exciting street food traders to TRNSMT.

Platform on Tour will be offering everything from authentic Spanish tapas to gourmet vegan and venison burgers, loaded mac & cheese to fluffy steamed bao buns, and artisan wood-fired pizza to everything in between.

Glasgow Green: The gates will open at 12pm every day. STV

Travel information

The simplest way to get to Glasgow Green from the city centre is by walking. Find routes here.

Glasgow Green can be accessed from five railway stations - all within a 15-minute walk: Glasgow Central Station, Queen Street Station, High Street Station, Argyle Street Station and Bridgeton Station.

The festival can also be accessed from two subway stations - Buchanan Street and St Enoch - as well as Buchanan Bus Station.

Music fans: More than 100,000 people are expected to attend over the weekend. Ryan Buchanan

Road restrictions

There are a number of car parks nearby, however Glasgow City Council has closed a number of roads.

Between 8am on Friday to 1am on Monday:

Charlotte Street, between Greendyke Street and London Road.

Greendyke Street, between Turnbull Street and London Road.

Monteith Place, between Monteith Row and London Road.

Monteith Row, between Monteith Place and Greendyke Street.

Binnie Place, for its full length.

Glasgow Green (East and West Carriageway), for their entire length.

Kings Drive, north side, (lane restriction, coach parking) for its full length.

Between 9pm and 1am throughout the weekend:

Saltmarket for its full length.

Steel Street for its full length.

Bridgegate between King Street and Saltmarket.

St Andrews Street for its full length.

Mart Street for its full length.

Jocelyn Square for its full length.

Turnbull Street for its full length.

James Morrison Street for its full length.

Greendyke Street between Turnbull Street and Saltmarket.

King's Drive for its full length.

The Green for its full length.

Arcadia Street for its full length.

Templeton Street for its full length.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.