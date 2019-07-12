Gerry Cinnamon reveals Scottish gigs ahead of TRNSMT show

The Scots singer has announced performances in Aberdeen and Glasgow later this year.

Superstar: Gerry Cinnamon will perform in Aberdeen and Glasgow. Gerry Cinnamon Facebook / Pixabay

Gerry Cinnamon has announced two headline shows in Scotland.

The Glasgow-born singer surprised fans ahead of his performance at TRNSMT on Friday night.

As well as playing at the P&J Live in Aberdeen on November 23, he will also perform at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow on December 20 as part of a tour.

He said: "Expect nothing less from these gigs. The live shows have become something pretty special.

"There's something happening, I don't know what it is but it's happening, you can feel it, it's undeniable.

"To be honest I've been trying to keep a lid on it, but the bonfire's lit now and folk are asking for it so let's see how deep the rabbit hole goes."

Cinnamon has had an incredible journey since self-releasing his debut album Erratic Cinematic, which recently rocketed back to the top of the UK album chart.

His upcoming arena tour dates across the rest of the UK and Ireland are already sold out; with more than 80,000 tickets gone within hours of going on sale.

On life since his debut album, Cinnamon said: "I just put the album out there, on my own, no plan really just thought if folk like it they'll listen to it, if they don't they won't.

"Then it kicked off a bit and I had to book some gigs. They sold in seconds so we booked some more, venues got further away and bigger, same again. And repeat.

"It's been amazing but now all I want to do is get new tunes out sharpish."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.