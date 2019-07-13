  • STV
Around 50,000 music fans expected at second day of TRNSMT

STV

The festival is taking place at Glasgow Green over the weekend.

Friday: TRNSMT got off to a great start.
Friday: TRNSMT got off to a great start. Gaelle Beri

Catfish and the Bottlemen and Bastille are among the bands performing at the second day of Scotland's biggest music festival on Saturday.

Around 50,000 music fans are expected to attend each day at the TRNSMT festival, which takes place on Glasgow Green from July 12-14.

The event kicked off on Friday with performances from acts including Mabel, Years And Years, Gerry Cinnamon and headliner Stormzy.

There was uncertainty over the rapper's appearance after his flight was delayed for two hours on Friday.

However, he arrived in time to perform after being given a police escort to Glasgow Green.

He posted a video on his Instagram stories of his vehicle being escorted to the festival site by police motorcycles, joking that he is "going up in the world" and is like "the Queen".

Appearing on stage around 15 minutes later than scheduled to close the first day of the festival, he told fans: "We're going to have a legendary night.

"I don't ever want to forget this.

"This is my first time headlining a festival in Scotland so I want to make it unforgettable."

Opening with Know Me From, he played new single Crown and also covered Someone You Love by Lewis Capaldi, who is due to appear at the festival on Sunday.

TRNSMT: Lauren Spiteri performed on the Queen Tut's Stage.
TRNSMT: Lauren Spiteri performed on the Queen Tut's Stage. Ryan Johnston

Lauren Spiteri, niece of Texas star Sharleen Spiteri, headlined at the women-only Queen Tut's stage on Friday.

She said: "I'm just excited to be part of it, I think it's really nice that TRNSMT are celebrating women in music that may be overlooked and that are just doing it on their own and I'm very proud to be sharing a stage with these amazing women."

On Saturday, Catfish and the Bottlemen will headline on the main stage while Richard Ashcroft, Sigrid and Sundara Karma are also in the line-up.

George Ezra will headline on Sunday to bring the festival to a close.

Superstar: Gerry Cinnamon drew a massive crowd.
Superstar: Gerry Cinnamon drew a massive crowd. Bazza Mills

Snow Patrol and Jess Glynne were in the original line-up but were replaced by Scottish artists Lewis Capaldi and Emeli Sande after pulling out in the weeks before the festival.

The weather is expected to be generally fine over the weekend with a few showery spells possible on Saturday and a bright sunny day on Sunday.

Festival-goers would be wise to take sun-cream as temperatures could reach 21C on Saturday and 23C on Sunday, forecasters said.

Crowds basked in the sunshine on Friday with temperatures topping 20C, and organisers urged those attending to use suncream and stay hydrated.

Organisers said by 5.30pm some 130 people had visited medical staff on site for minor ailments, many sun-related.

By that time, eight people had been arrested for minor disorder offences.

