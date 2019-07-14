George Ezra and Lewis Capaldi to bring TRNSMT to a close

  • STV
Tens of thousands of music fans have flocked to Glasgow Green for the music festival.

TRNSMT: Catfish and the Bottlemen performed on Saturday.
TRNSMT: Catfish and the Bottlemen performed on Saturday. Gaelle Beri

George Ezra and Lewis Capaldi are among those performing on the final day of Scotland's biggest music festival.

Tens of thousands of music fans have enjoyed performances from the likes of Stormzy, Years and Years and Bastille at TRNSMT, which opened on Friday at Glasgow Green.

Snow Patrol and Jess Glynne were in the original line-up for Sunday, but were replaced by Capaldi and Emeli Sande after pulling out in the weeks before the festival.

Ezra will headline on the Main Stage on Sunday evening, while other bands performing during the course of the day include The Kooks, The Wombats and Tom Grennan.

Forecasters said the weather is expected to be dry on the final day of the festival, with highs of up to 23C possible.

https://stv.tv/news/entertainment/1439183-trnsmt-all-you-need-to-know-as-festival-gets-under-way/ | default

Saturday already saw the mercury hit 21C as Catfish and the Bottlemen and Richard Ashcroft played the festival in its third year.

Coming out on stage to The Beatles' Helter Skelter, Welsh rockers Catfish launched into Longshot and continued to please the crowd who had waited through the Glasgow sun.

However the revellers were made to wait for the song Glasgow - which references Sauchiehall Street and the lyric "on the walk back to yours you made me fall in love with Glasgow" - until the final few songs of their set.

Glasgow Green: Bastille took to the Main Stage.
Glasgow Green: Bastille took to the Main Stage. Ryan Buchanan

Bastille took to the Main Stage beforehand, playing tracks from their new album Doom Days and Happier - their collaboration with Marshmello.

Drummer Chris Wood said: "We've been coming here for years now and we've never had a bad gig here.

"Everyone's just showed us so much love and it's just like the vibe here is just amazing."

Festival: Richard Ashcroft played a selection of fan favourites.
Festival: Richard Ashcroft played a selection of fan favourites. Ryan Buchanan

Richard Ashcroft also performed on the Main Stage with emphatic renditions of A Song For The Lovers and Music Is Power.

He then shifted into slower crowd-pleasers from The Verve including The Drugs Don't Work and Bittersweet Symphony.

Glasgow Green will welcome another sell-out crowd for the festival, which also sold out on Friday.

Police Scotland said that eight people were arrested for alleged disorder and drugs offences in and around the festival on Saturday. 

The force said that 23 people had drugs seized from them in and around the festival site on the same day.

