Never-before-seen Billy Connolly interview to hit cinemas

The 'deeply personal' sit-down with the comedian will be shown at screenings of his final tour.

Connolly: Interview to be shown for first time.

A never-before-seen interview with Billy Connolly will be shown for one night only at cinema screenings of the comedian's final stand-up tour.

The "deeply personal" interview will be played in cinemas on October 10 to accompany the screening of The Sex Life Of Bandages - a recording from the Australian leg of his last-ever tour.

In the interview, filmed exclusively for the one-night cinema screening of the show, the Glasgow comic muses on his career, life and legacy.

The footage was recorded in 2015, shortly before his Parkinson's Disease diagnosis saw "the Big Yin" retire after 50 years of performing on stage.

Sir Billy said: "Considering I tend to die in all my Hollywood movies, I'm delighted to appear in cinemas and be alive and well at the end!"

Cinema locations showing the film have not yet been announced, but tickets for the screenings go on sale on July 17 and will be available from BillyInCinemas.com.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5986355975001-billy-16x9.jpg" />

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.