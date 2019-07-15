Lewis Capaldi's TRNSMT surprise for superfan with cancer

Eleven-year-old Lily Douglas, a talented dancer, is battling stage four Ewing's sarcoma.

A schoolgirl battling stage four cancer has experienced "the best moment of her life" after she was invited backstage to meet Lewis Capaldi.

Lily Douglas, from Perth, has advanced Ewing's sarcoma, a rare cancer that can form in the bones and soft tissue.

After picking up a Little Champion award at the Daily Record and Sunday Mail's 'Scotland Champion Awards' on Saturday, June 22, the schoolgirl received a video message and a pair of sunglasses from Scots superstar Capaldi.

'Best day': Lily and Lewis spent time together backstage. Jane Douglas

However on Sunday at Glasgow's TRNSMT Festival, little Lily's dreams came true after she was invited backstage to meet Capaldi and watch his show-stopping performance.

"Oh my gosh, I'm so happy!", she told STV News.

"And I'm so shocked, I just don't know what to say.

"He was so nice and really happy to meet us and he knew who we were.

'He was just telling me how much he was wanting me to get better' Lily Douglas

"He was just telling me how much he was wanting me to get better and he was just chatting to me like a normal conversation and he was just so nice to me.

"It was the best moment of my life."

Hilarious: Lily watched Lewis' iconic entrance from beside the stage. STV

Lily - a talented dancer - has been battling Ewings sarcoma for two years.

Reflecting on her diagnosis, the schoolgirl said: "Two years ago, I was diagnosed with cancer.

"I really thought that'd I'd be much more ill than this - that I couldn't be doing dancing, but I've kept my head up, I've smiled the whole way through it and I've been dancing ever since."

Lily's mum Jane added: "Nothing prepared me for the staging her cancer was at.

"The fact it has spread - it was a rare bone cancer called Ewing's sarcoma. It was awful. It was just the worst, most unexpected news ever."

Before her diagnosis, Lily had scooped 88 dance trophies.

Since then she's gone on to win another 24 pieces of silverware and has vowed not to let cancer get her down.

"At first, I felt very... not sad, but very confused as to why it had to happen to me.

"But I would never want it to happen to anyone else because it's not really nice to have cancer, but you get through it... no matter what."

Star of the show: Little Lily is a talented dancer. Jane Douglas

After meeting Capaldi, Lily admitted that his music helps "get her through" cancer.

"If he didn't do all his music, I just don't know where my life would be without him".

