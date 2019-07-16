No place like home: The Dunts steal show at TRNSMT festival

STV News followed the band as they prepared for, and played, their biggest gig yet.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6059794964001-news-190716-dunts-new.jpg" />

As the sun shone down on Glasgow Green, it was a proud moment for the The Dunts who were playing their biggest show yet in the city they grew up in.

The "council punk" four-piece made up of Rab Smith, 23, Colin McGachy, 23, David McFarlane, 22, and Kyle McGhee,23, drew in a huge crowd as they made their TRNSMT festival debut - one that had been a long time coming.

'Really special': Frontman Rab discusses playing in his hometown. Paula Bennett

"All the gigs that we've done have been building up to this moment" said frontman Rab, ahead of the show.

"We've played Reading and Leeds and we've played over in America - but for it to be a hometown festival and for us to have all grown up in Glasgow and have been to festivals in Glasgow, we know what it's going to be like.

"It's going to be really special."

Crowds: Guitarist Colin stands in front of hundreds of revellers. Paula Bennett

"I've been having a lot of nightmares that are related to it", laughed guitarist Colin McGachy.

"There was one where we were playing at TRNSMT and all our instruments cut out and I spent the rest of the dream trying to get the instruments to turn back on."

Fan favourites: The band drew in huge crowds. Paula Bennett

Playing TRNSMT is a seminal moment for any Scottish band, just like T in the Park was before.

Headliners Lewis Capaldi and Gerry Cinnamon have been working their way up the festival's line-up since 2017, long before most music-lovers south of the border had even heard of them.

"We've been sitting on this since January" said Rab.

"But it still hasn't sunk in that we're getting the opportunity to do this."

The Dunts (L-R): David, Kyle, Rab and Colin. Paula Bennett

After winning 'Best Newcomer' at the Scottish Alternative Music Awards, The Dunts recently released their latest single Bad Decisions - which was supported by BBC Radio 1's Jack Saunders, selected for Spotify's New Music Friday and racked up more than 100,000 streams in just under a month.

"It feels really strange to go from playing small venues to playing somewhere like TRNSMT" reflected drummer Kyle.

"For us, it's just kept going and going - like a snowball effect.

"It just feels amazing that we get to do what we love to do."

'No words': The band caught up with STV News after their set. Paula Bennett

STV News caught up with the band straight after their TRNSMT experience, as they reflected on the milestone show.

"Growing up in Glasgow, playing TRNSMT - or T in the Park - seemed so unreachable" said bassist Div.

"But we really worked hard for it. And we did not expect a crowd that big!" he remarked.

"Seeing hundreds of people out there gave us a lot more confidence," added Rab.

"I think we thrived off them."

Success: Rab gives his friends a thumbs up after the show. Paula Bennett

And while the band may have smashed TRNSMT, there's one show they've still got their eyes on.

"The Barras, man", said Colin.

"That would definitely be the ultimate gig."

"Because there's nowhere quite like Glasgow" added Rab.

"You can take the boy out of Glasgow, but you can't take Glasgow out of the boy!"

The Dunts will tour Scotland in the autumn, with tickets on sale from Friday.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.