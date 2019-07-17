Video premiere: Glasgow band reveal second single of 2019

Wojtek the bear will release a long wait for bad news on Friday.

Ahead of the release of a long wait for bad news, STV News is delighted to premiere the song's video.

As well as showcasing the iconic Barrowlands within the psychedelic-style film, the indie band also show off their crazy golf skills.

Lead vocalist and guitarist Tam Killean said: "We had a lot of fun shooting this video.

"I'm just gutted the shot of me scoring 18 holes-in-one at the first attempt didn't make the final cut."

Following single tonic youth, a long wait for bad news is the second of four tracks the band plan to release during 2019, all of which will be collected on a limited edition 10" vinyl - old names for new shapes - in November.

'The song deals with how I've struggled to restrict myself from these things in an attempt to walk back from the insidious, awful effect it can have on our self-esteem and mental health.' Tam Killean, lead vocalist of wojtek the bear

Working again with acclaimed producer Jamie Savage at Chem19 Studios (The Twilight Sad, Miaoux Miaoux, The Phantom Band, RM Hubbert), wojtek the bear find themselves ruminating about our ever-increasingly connected and online world.

Killean said: "I've been thinking a lot recently about smartphones, technology, and social media.

"In particular how they've affected all of us, how we interact with each other, how we feel about ourselves, and specifically my own relationship with them.

"The song deals with how I've struggled to restrict myself from these things in an attempt to walk back from the insidious, awful effect it can have on our self-esteem and mental health."

Wojtek the bear: The beloved brown bear has been honoured with a monument in Edinburgh. Imperial War Museum / Taras Young

The band - named after a beloved Syrian brown bear that served in the Polish army during World War Two and then lived out the rest of his life at Edinburgh Zoo - are playing a number of gigs in support of the single over the next few months.

As well as performing at The Boaty Weekender - Belle & Sebastian's festival cruise from Barcelona to Cagliari between August 8 and 12, the band have also booked dates at Sneaky Pete's in Edinburgh (September 12), at The Hug & Pint in Glasgow (September 26) and the MacArts in Galashiels (October 25).

Killean added: "In August we're off to Barcelona to play at the Belle & Sebastian Boaty Weekender cruise festival, which we absolutely can't wait for.

"We'll also be announcing another UK tour towards the end of the year."

The five-piece - Killean along with Graham Norris (lead guitar), Paul Kirkwood (bass, vocals), Martin McClements (drums) and Becky Cheminais (violin) - will release a long wait for bad news on July 19.

For more information on wojtek the bear, go to facebook.com/wojtekthebearband.

