Love Island's Anton doesn't hit a bum note with mum

In her first TV interview, Anton's mum Sherie Ann discusses Belle, bums and being in the spotlight.

Sherie Ann Danyluk shot to fame when her son Anton Danyluk arrived in the Love Island villa and quickly announced that she "shaved his bum", leaving the show's millions of viewers open-mouthed.

The 24-year-old left his fellow contestants flustered when he told them about the unusual grooming routine.

However, to Sherie Ann, 55, it's just part of being a mum.

"I didn't think it would have been such a big deal!" she told STV News.

"What's wrong with shaving my boys bum!? I'll say to him: 'Go and have a bath son' and he'll have a bath and I'll just shave his bum.

"It's because of all that hair. You could put rollers in that hair."

Gym owner Anton still lives with his parents on their 28-acre estate near Airdrie in North Lanarkshire. He is the first Scottish man to appear on the hit reality show - and Sherie Ann always knew he was going to be a star.

"The show has been absolutely great for Anton, it's really brought him out to be the full person that he is.

"I've been called a helicopter mother. I'm one of those mothers that when I see him going off the rails, I fly down and pick him back up."

"Now he's at an age and stage where I've got to let him go and be a man and do the things he wants to do.

"Because Anton's all about helping people. In the villa every morning he's training everybody. He naturally loves to see people doing the best that they can do - and being the best that they can be."

However, Sherie Ann hasn't been proud of every decision Anton's made in the villa.

The popular Scot is currently coupled up with Belle - although they nearly split when he had a quick peck with Anna during a recent challenge.

"Quite honestly I mean, for kissing Anna, I would have given him a Glasgow kiss," she joked.

"Lots of people thought Belle was too in his face when she dealt with that - but I was proud of her.

"Anton's a young man now. He can't be under my wings all the time. It's his time to grow.

"Oh my goodness, my boy. He's going to fly."

