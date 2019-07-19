Game on: Cash prizes up for grabs at gaming exhibition

Resonate - The Ultimate Gaming Experience will take place at Glasgow's SEC this weekend.

Gaming: The exhibition will take place this weekend. Pixabay

A gaming exhibition is set to take over Glasgow's SEC this weekend - with cash prizes up for grabs.

Taking place over Saturday and Sunday between 10am and 6pm, Resonate - The Ultimate Gaming Experience will feature meet and greets, games to play, and plenty of zones to visit including a careers and educational area.

As well as a kids' zone, there will also be an 18+ area for adults.

The Dark Room, created by comedian John Robertson, will challenge audience members to navigate through an "interactive, retro gaming nightmare".

Those that find their way out will take home £1000.

Big Betty - a 21-metre American style truck - will be making its debut at the event, which is now in its fourth year, as it hosts the live final of the Scottish Esports League where contestants will battle it out to get their hands on the £5000 cash prize.

James Hood, CEO of Esports Scotland, told STV News: "Esports is competitive gaming.

"People that play games online or at home, they actually play competitively together - like a sport.

"You can do anything at an amateur level. And what's great for the guys that are coming here - is that they can see the game they play at home and they can see it played at a really high level.

"So that's why people like to watch it because they're fascinated by how good these guys actually are."

Gamer Kyle Stevenson, who is part of Team Penguin Overlords, said: "This team was formed for the Resonate gaming last year and we are reigning champions, so it's good to be back and good to be competing again.

"It's definitely got bigger from last year. Again, it's exciting to be able to play on this stage."

