  • STV
  • MySTV

Emme Woods overcomes crowdfunding hurdle to unveil new EP

Jenness Mitchell

The singer-songwriter will celebrate the record's release with a launch party at a secret location.

Musician: Emme Woods will release her new EP on Friday.
Musician: Emme Woods will release her new EP on Friday.

Singer-songwriter Emme Woods cannot wait to unveil her new EP.

It's ma party has been a long time coming, with the Glasgow-based musician having spent the past few years honing her craft until she got the exact sound she wanted.

The 24-year-old told STV News: "It's been in the works for a long time.

"I started the pledge campaign two years ago and it's been a slow, slow move.

"I changed a whole lot - I changed my whole band.

"I recorded a few separate times, but I didn't settle until I got the right songs I wanted everyone to play."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VK4Dz-NEfk4 | youtube

Record launch at secret location

The five-track EP - featuring the already released kill yer darlin and title track it's ma party - will drop on Friday.

In celebration, Woods is hosting a record launch at a secret location in Glasgow on Saturday.

As well as showcasing the EP and accompanying film, songstress Scarlett Randle will provide support alongside a performance from artists Wassili Widmer and Martina Morger.

Fellow GSA student Laura McGlinchey will also be showcasing some of her works.

All this has been made possible thanks to the help from Paul Sweeney from Rost.

Woods stated: "It's sort of a community with my friends - I always want to do crossovers.

"Music doesn't have to be a thing for musicians and gig goers - it can also be intertwined with other parts of art.

"It's so exciting and it's so nice to have it finally here.

"I've honestly been losing my mind for the last few days, but it's going to be extra, extra special."

PledgeMusic problems

Party: Emme Woods will host a record launch on Saturday.
Party: Emme Woods will host a record launch on Saturday.

There was a risk it's ma party would not be made after PledgeMusic announced it was going into administration earlier this year.

The direct-to-fan music platform is continuing to "pursue a sale", however in the meantime all campaigns and payments have been suspended.

Woods is currently more than £1500 out of pocket, but will honour all pledges thanks to help from her family to get the vinyl pressed.

She said: "Everything is still going to happen either way, but it's disappointing.

"It's obviously been a worry and there's been a lot of pressure.

"I've had emails from fans asking where the pledges were, but I didn't want to put out anything I wasn't happy with.

"I still very much appreciate how people gave their money.

"It's still going to be very exciting, although PledgeMusic totally messed me around."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WyCkS7-Thk8 | youtube

A love for music

Globetrotter: Emme Woods performed at SXSW in Texas.
Globetrotter: Emme Woods performed at SXSW in Texas.

While growing up in Clackmannanshire, Woods - whose real name is Morgan - was more likely to be found on a horse rather than a stage.

It wasn't until she was a teenager at Lornshill Academy that she found her love for music.

She said: "I just remember being at school and not wanting to be anywhere else other than the music department.

"I will forever be writing songs and playing music - it's therapeutic."

In 2014, Woods joined forces with late singer-songwriter Charly Houston to create folk duo Houston Woods.

She then went on to form and front folk band Something, Someone.

'I've had many breakdowns and I'm sure there's many breakdowns still to come - I'm very excited.'
Emme Woods

Woods said: "I think that was my gateway to music.

"I really loved Eddi Reader and Rachel Sermanni, so I naturally just went to that.

"I was finding my voice, but it was just too nice for me - I would be singing this nice music, but then swearing and being a wee idiot on stage."

Following those formative years, Woods reappeared with a new name and a fresh shoegaze-rock sound.

She said: "This is now my sound.

"Earlier was me figuring out songwriting and the craft of that. It's been a natural progression - and is definitely where I want to be."

Gigs across the globe

Belladrum: Emme Woods will be performing in the Highlands next month.
Belladrum: Emme Woods will be performing in the Highlands next month. Paul Campbell

Woods cannot imagine doing anything else and over the next few months she will be hitting stages across the globe in promotion of the new release.

The singer - who has performed in Malta and California, as well as in Texas at the renowned SXSW festival - is planning a Sicilian tour later this year.

Ahead of that, Woods will perform at Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival in the Scottish Highlands next weekend.

She said: "I love Belladrum - it's just so nice there.

"It is super family orientated and it's always got a really good line-up.

"It always sells out and they don't have to expand it or make it something it's not."

Ahead of that performance, Woods is focusing on her new record.

She joked: "I've got tunnel vision for now on the EP. I've had many breakdowns and I'm sure there's many breakdowns still to come - I'm very excited."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.