Emme Woods overcomes crowdfunding hurdle to unveil new EP

The singer-songwriter will celebrate the record's release with a launch party at a secret location.

Musician: Emme Woods will release her new EP on Friday.

Singer-songwriter Emme Woods cannot wait to unveil her new EP.

It's ma party has been a long time coming, with the Glasgow-based musician having spent the past few years honing her craft until she got the exact sound she wanted.

The 24-year-old told STV News: "It's been in the works for a long time.

"I started the pledge campaign two years ago and it's been a slow, slow move.

"I changed a whole lot - I changed my whole band.

"I recorded a few separate times, but I didn't settle until I got the right songs I wanted everyone to play."

Record launch at secret location

The five-track EP - featuring the already released kill yer darlin and title track it's ma party - will drop on Friday.

In celebration, Woods is hosting a record launch at a secret location in Glasgow on Saturday.

As well as showcasing the EP and accompanying film, songstress Scarlett Randle will provide support alongside a performance from artists Wassili Widmer and Martina Morger.

Fellow GSA student Laura McGlinchey will also be showcasing some of her works.

All this has been made possible thanks to the help from Paul Sweeney from Rost.

Woods stated: "It's sort of a community with my friends - I always want to do crossovers.

"Music doesn't have to be a thing for musicians and gig goers - it can also be intertwined with other parts of art.

"It's so exciting and it's so nice to have it finally here.

"I've honestly been losing my mind for the last few days, but it's going to be extra, extra special."

PledgeMusic problems

Party: Emme Woods will host a record launch on Saturday.

There was a risk it's ma party would not be made after PledgeMusic announced it was going into administration earlier this year.

The direct-to-fan music platform is continuing to "pursue a sale", however in the meantime all campaigns and payments have been suspended.

Woods is currently more than £1500 out of pocket, but will honour all pledges thanks to help from her family to get the vinyl pressed.

She said: "Everything is still going to happen either way, but it's disappointing.

"It's obviously been a worry and there's been a lot of pressure.

"I've had emails from fans asking where the pledges were, but I didn't want to put out anything I wasn't happy with.

"I still very much appreciate how people gave their money.

"It's still going to be very exciting, although PledgeMusic totally messed me around."

A love for music

Globetrotter: Emme Woods performed at SXSW in Texas.

While growing up in Clackmannanshire, Woods - whose real name is Morgan - was more likely to be found on a horse rather than a stage.

It wasn't until she was a teenager at Lornshill Academy that she found her love for music.

She said: "I just remember being at school and not wanting to be anywhere else other than the music department.

"I will forever be writing songs and playing music - it's therapeutic."

In 2014, Woods joined forces with late singer-songwriter Charly Houston to create folk duo Houston Woods.

She then went on to form and front folk band Something, Someone.

'I've had many breakdowns and I'm sure there's many breakdowns still to come - I'm very excited.' Emme Woods

Woods said: "I think that was my gateway to music.

"I really loved Eddi Reader and Rachel Sermanni, so I naturally just went to that.

"I was finding my voice, but it was just too nice for me - I would be singing this nice music, but then swearing and being a wee idiot on stage."

Following those formative years, Woods reappeared with a new name and a fresh shoegaze-rock sound.

She said: "This is now my sound.

"Earlier was me figuring out songwriting and the craft of that. It's been a natural progression - and is definitely where I want to be."

Gigs across the globe

Belladrum: Emme Woods will be performing in the Highlands next month. Paul Campbell

Woods cannot imagine doing anything else and over the next few months she will be hitting stages across the globe in promotion of the new release.

The singer - who has performed in Malta and California, as well as in Texas at the renowned SXSW festival - is planning a Sicilian tour later this year.

Ahead of that, Woods will perform at Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival in the Scottish Highlands next weekend.

She said: "I love Belladrum - it's just so nice there.

"It is super family orientated and it's always got a really good line-up.

"It always sells out and they don't have to expand it or make it something it's not."

Ahead of that performance, Woods is focusing on her new record.

She joked: "I've got tunnel vision for now on the EP. I've had many breakdowns and I'm sure there's many breakdowns still to come - I'm very excited."

