Scottish Alternative Music Awards return for a tenth year
The event will take place at St Luke's in Glasgow later on this year.
The Scottish Alternative Music Awards is set to return for its tenth year this autumn.
The event, which shines a spotlight on new contemporary music across a range of genres, will be hosted by radio DJ Jim Gellatly and poet Leyla Josephine.
Rapper Chlobocop and Dumfries band Franky's Evil Party will also perform at the ceremony, which will take place at Saint Luke's in Glasgow on Friday, October 25.
Founder and creative director Richy Muirhead said: "Reaching year ten is a really great milestone.
"Each year we turn the attention to underground genres such as hip-hop, metal, and electronica to discover new, innovative and exciting sounds produced across Scotland.
"This is a great platform for promoters, record labels, journalists and music fans to discover the best in new Scottish music.
"The team and I are currently working hard behind the scenes to produce a stunning alternative award show with a few surprises. Roll on October."
The SAMAs are run in association with key partners Rebel Rebel Barbers and Creative Scotland.
Many of Scotland's biggest acts right now are previous winners, including Gerry Cinnamon, Lewis Capaldi, Be Charlotte, Fatherson, The Ninth Wave and many more.
The nominations - across seven categories including Best Live Act and Best Newcomer - are selected by specialist groups of music professionals working in Scotland.
Music fans will then get a chance to have their say through a five-day public vote.
In addition to the 2019 awards, organisers have also partnered up with Liverpool Sound City and Sonica Glasgow in which Scottish artists will be invited to showcase music to new audiences.
Tickets for this year's SAMAs are on sale now.
