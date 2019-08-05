GlasGLOW to return to Botanic Gardens with £750,000 show

The UK's largest Halloween event will return for a second year in October.

GlasGLOW: The Halloween event returns for a second year. itison

The UK's largest Halloween event will return to Glasgow's Botanic Gardens for a second year.

Last year GlasGLOW saw 75,000 visitors enjoyed the sold out show, with organisers itison hoping 100,000 people will descend on the event.

The event will run from October 25 to November 3 with an entirely new show planned for GlasGLOW's second year, featuring a series of immersive worlds

A world class production team have been assembled for the show, with investment increasing to £750,000 to make the show even bigger and better for its second year.

This year's route is set to be longer than before, running at around 90 minutes and will introduce more immersive and interactive elements.

Trailers will be released in the coming days with hints of what visitors can expect from the show.

Founder of GlasGLOW and CEO of itison, Oli Norman said: "Last year we were just warming up! This year's looking epic and we can't wait to share it with everyone.

"We're also introducing a major community element to give back, so with every GLOW we can create a lasting positive impact; more will be revealed soon!"

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.