Hollywood star Alan Cumming swaps Broadway for Scots theatre

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6068276849001-news-190805-concert16x9.jpg" />

By Steven McMenemy

A Hollywood star has been treading the boards in Fife to raise cash to help buy a vital piece of medical equipment for a local hospital.

Alan Cumming swapped Broadway for The Byre Theatre in St Andrews for a special concert to help fund a new MRI scanner.

He flew in from the United States to Scotland to take part in a fundraiser for the neurosurgery ward at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

The aim of Sunday night's concert was to raise money to help buy a MRI ultrasound machine to help treat brain tumours.

The award-winning Scots star said: "I'm really here because of my friend Susie.

"I was at school with her, we were boyfriend and girlfriend many decades ago and she was diagnosed with having a brain tumour a few years ago so really it's her energy that's made this evening happen and she asked me if I would come here and take part in it and help out so I did, and here I am, but it's all really because of her."

Susie MacLeod is a piano accompanist at St Andrews University and has undergone two brain surgeries.

She reached out to her famous friend for help with the fundraiser and he was happy to oblige.

Ms MacLeod said: "We did go out together at school that's true and he's been a lovely, lovely friend.

"He was one of the first people to come and visit me after the first brain surgery and when I asked him what did he think of getting involved in this, I don't think he realised how awe struck we all were with him with everybody going 'oh its Alan Cumming, what do we do?'

"But he's just been marvellous and taking charge of all of us and he's just been great."

One of those in awe of the X-Men star is teenager Maisie Dury.

The 14-year-old was diagnosed with a brain tumour aged two and a MRI saved her life.

The Madras College pupil is a talented singer and musician and got the chance to take to the stage at The Byre Theatre with the award-winning actor.

The teen, who sung Keane's Somewhere Only We Know with the star, said: "It's an incredible opportunity, especially to be performing with Alan who is such a huge star and I just think it's such an amazing opportunity that hopefully I will get again."

'You know you don't have to be a great Hollywood star to be a great person but it's wonderful when these two things come together.' Susie MacLeod

Ms MacLeod was full of praise for her famous friend for making the effort to go and help raise funds towards the goal of buying the new scanner.

She said: "I just think it has been lovely of Alan to come fly 4000 miles to come and do this.

"You know you don't have to be a great Hollywood star to be a great person but it's wonderful when these two things come together."

