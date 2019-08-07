Frankie Boyle on first 'proper' tour of Scotland in decade

The comedian plans to 'offload his mounting sense of horror' in new television programme.

Frankie Boyle is filming a new TV show.

Frankie Boyle is going on a "proper" tour of Scotland for the first time in more than ten years.

The comedian new performances, taking place from late August until early October, will accompany an upcoming TV show.

He will take his stand-up show, described as an outlet to "offload his mounting sense of horror", to Ayr, Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Oban, Glasgow and Dundee.

Boyle said: "I'm looking forward to touring Scotland properly for the first time in over a decade.

"In a lot of farther-flung places in Scotland people are guarded at first, but as soon as they get to know you they really hate you."

His new BBC show, Frankie Boyle's Tour Of Scotland, will include some of the highlights from his recent Prometheus albums.

Boyle's previous stand-up tours include his Morons, I Can Heal You show at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2007, and his I Would Happily Punch Every One Of You In The Face tour in 2010.

The often-controversial comic is best known for his BBC Two show New World Order, Channel 4's Tramadol Nights and numerous appearances on BBC panel programme Mock The Week.

Last year he travelled to Russia to explore the myths and stereotypes surrounding the country before it hosted the World Cup for a BBC Two programme.

