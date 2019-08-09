Couple get engaged on stage at Florence and The Machine show

Superstar Florence Welch invited the couple to join her on stage during the gig in Edinburgh.

Cosmic Love: Florence and The Machine. Euan Roberton

The dog days are over for a Florence and The Machine fan who got engaged during the band's Summer Sessions show.

Superstar Florence Welch invited the couple to join her on stage at Edinburgh's Princes Street Gardens on Thursday night.

You've Got The Love: Fans Steph and Jenny got engaged at the show. Euan Robertson

Declaring her love, Steph told girlfriend Jenny: "From the moment I met you, I was in love.

"I know the future will always be uncertain and difficult, but one thing that I know I want for certain is for us to grow old together and to call you my wife."

Steph then dropped down on one knee to present the ring.

After Jenny accepted the proposal, Welch jumped for joy as the crowd cheered.

Welch then shouted: "Jenny and Steph, congratulations."

The band opened the second year of the Summer Sessions in the capital with two nights of incredible performances.

Scottish rock icons Primal Scream will be joined by iconic guitar legend Johnny Marr on Saturday, followed by Chvrches on Sunday.

Edinburgh: Florence and The Machine played to a sold-out crowd. Euan Robertson

Next week, unstoppable Scottish artist Lewis Capaldi will make his Summer Sessions debut with two sold-out shows on Tuesday and Wednesday.

James will headline on Thursday, The Courteeners on Friday, and Madness will bring the festivities in Edinburgh to a close next Sunday.

Glasgow Summer Sessions is also preparing for one of its biggest ever years as the city gets set to welcome The Cure, Foo Fighters and The 1975 to Bellahouston Park across August 16, 17 and 25.

