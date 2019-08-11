  • STV
Indigo Velvet: Summer Sessions gig is a dream come true

Jenness Mitchell

The band can't wait to perform in the shadow of Edinburgh Castle with their friend Lewis Capaldi.

Indigo Velvet: The band will play Edinburgh's Summer Sessions.

An Edinburgh band have promised an explosive live show as they get set to support their old pal Lewis Capaldi at the city's Summer Sessions.

Indigo Velvet said the Princes Street Gardens gig on Tuesday is a dream come true.

Bassist Laurie Adam told STV News that fans can expect both old and new songs with "a few surprises in between".

He said: "The songs sound bigger, the production is bigger and the set will be upbeat from start to finish.

"We've been writing a lot recently in the studio and working on our live show for several months so we're more than ready.

"Being from Edinburgh ourselves, we have always dreamed of playing the Princes Street Gardens below the castle so this is definitely a big tick off the bucket list."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0LquIuGQIfo | youtube

The band - Adam along with Darren Barclay (vocals/guitar), Jason Tucker (vocals/guitar), Billy McMahon (drums) and David Ritchie (synth/guitar/vocals) - have played alongside Capaldi before.

The unstoppable Scottish artist first opened for Indigo Velvet at the now closed down Electric Circus back in 2015. They even camped together at that year's Electric Fields festival.

After asking the band to join him on the Summer Sessions bill alongside The Snuts, the tropical popsters were quick to accept.

Adam stated: "We can't wait.

"We are obviously big fans of his music and have been keeping tabs since his early releases.

"He's just absolutely blown up and everyone seems to know about him and his music which is a credit to the hard graft he's put in.

"He's the biggest performer in the UK right now - I think he's had only a few days off touring this year so hopefully we'll get a good drink afterwards.

"We also love The Snuts - we've met and played with them before and they are also doing incredibly well.

"It's an honour to be on the same bill as them both."

With Ritchie having recently joined the band, the now five-piece can't wait to show their hometown crowd what they've been working on.

Adam said: "We love the build-up to a show and the things that go on behind the scenes.

"We treat each gig individually and create a set suitable for that show in particular.

"When we're in the studio and writing, everything we do is with playing these songs live in mind.

"Especially now with adding David to the live show, our first show being a packed Belladrum last week, we've added a whole new dimension to Indigo Velvet and are really excited to play the live show we've been working on over the last few months.

"It's a good adrenaline you get which can't be compared to anything else. There's nothing quite like a hometown crowd."

If you miss the boys in action next week, fear not as they'll be embarking on a Scottish tour this November.

Following dates in Aberdeen, Inverness and Dundee, they will finish their run at The Mash House in Edinburgh on Saturday, November 16.

Adam added: "We'd love to see as many people there as possible.

"If you're wanting to hear the new music first then make sure you come along to a show on this run.

"New music releases are also coming soon - keep an eye out."

For more info on Indigo Velvet, like facebook.com/weareindigovelvet.

