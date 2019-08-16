The Cure set for first Scottish gig in nearly 30 years

The Boys Don't Cry singers will take to the stage in Glasgow on Friday night.

The Cure: Set for first Scottish show in 27 years.

Thousands of music fans are flocking to Glasgow to see The Cure play their first Scottish gig in 27 years.

The band, fronted by singer Robert Smith and famed for hits such as Friday I'm In Love and Boys Don't Cry, are headlining the opening night of this year's Summer Sessions festival at Bellahouston Park.

They will be supported at the gig by Scots bands Mogwai and The Twilight Sad and Welsh rockers The Joy Formidable.

The gates will open at 4pm on Friday with more than 30,000 fans expected to fill the park for the sell-out show.

The Cure last played in Scotland on their 1992 world tour when they were at the peak of their fame.

Venues included the Barrowlands in Glasgow and The Caird Hall in Dundee.

Saturday night's Summer Sessions line-up will be headlined by American rockers Foo Fighters, fronted by former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl, with support from The Van T's, Slaves, Frank Carter and The Rattlesnakes.

