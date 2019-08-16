Ruby Wax cancels Fringe show after serious holiday accident

The comedian suffered a severe back injuries after the incident when she was on holiday.

Ruby Wax: Cancelled fringe show over back injury. ©Steve Black/Rex Features

Ruby Wax has been forced to cancel her show at this year's Edinburgh Fringe after injuring her back while on holiday.

The American comedian was due to kick off her 6-day run of Ruby Wax: How To Be Human at The Pleasance Grand on Sunday.

After the holiday accident, which has left her with severe back injuries, the 66-year-old was advised by doctors to cancel the show and take time out to recover.

But she has now vowed to get the show back on the road as soon as she is fit and able to do so.

Ruby has now apologised to fans who have bought tickets.

She said: "I've been coming to Edinburgh Fringe with my shows for over 30 years and always had the most amazing time. I am hugely disappointed and so sorry to everyone who has bought tickets. My injuries are quite serious and I do need to take the time to heal and recover"

Ticket holders will be contacted directly and refunds will be available from point of purchase.