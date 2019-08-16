WWE legend The Undertaker to make appearance at Scots event

The 54-year-old former wrestling champion will be at this year's Comic-Con event.

The Undertaker: Former champion coming to Scotland. Getty

WWE wrestling legend The Undertaker has been announced as a guest at this years Comic-Con event in Edinburgh.

The 54-year-old, four-times undisputed world champion, is one of the biggest names in the wrestling industry

Known as the Deadman and The Phenom, Taker has been a fan-favourite since making his WWF debut in 1990 thanks to high-profile feuds with fellow stars including Hulk Hogan, Shawn Michaels and his on-screen brother Kane.

The man known for trademark moves including the Tombstone and the Choke Slam will be appearing at the Royal Highland Centre on Sunday, October 13.

Fans will have the chance to meet and get their pictures taken with the 6ft10 star, who also held the tag-team and intercontinental titles during his 25-year reign.

In his later years he was best known for going undefeated at 21 consecutive Wrestlemania events.

But the 'streak' would eventually come to an end in 2015 when he was defeated by Brock Lesner in what has been described as the biggest shock in wrestling history.

