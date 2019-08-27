  • STV
  • MySTV

Fast & Furious 9 movie crews set up filming in Edinburgh

Jenness Mitchell

Production in the city will begin on Sunday and is expected to take four weeks.

Hollywood: The ninth instalment will star Vin Diesel and Charlize Theron.
Hollywood: The ninth instalment will star Vin Diesel and Charlize Theron. Universal Pictures

Hollywood crews are set to arrive in Edinburgh to start filming scenes for Fast & Furious 9.

Production in the city will begin on Sunday and is expected to last four weeks.

Shooting will take place in Edinburgh's Old and New Town.

Around 800 crew members - including 375 local hires - will be working on the production, which has been described by the local authority as "one of the largest and most complex shoots" the city has ever seen.

The latest instalment of Universal Pictures' action franchise stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, John Cena, Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron.

Director Justin Lin said he can't wait to film in Scotland.

He said: "Edinburgh is such a unique and iconic location and we are incredibly excited about the opportunity to celebrate it in the Fast & Furious saga.

"The support from all local agencies, businesses and the community has been invaluable in helping to coordinate this shoot.

"We appreciate the entire city's help and are excited to have such a beautiful and historic city in the film."

https://stv.tv/news/entertainment/1438937-glasgow-plays-starring-role-in-final-hobbs-shaw-trailer/ | default

Film Edinburgh and the City of Edinburgh Council have been working with the studio team for the past nine months to facilitate the production schedule and "needs across the iconic World Heritage site locations".

Road closures and restrictions will be put in place during the filming period, which is expected to take place between September 1 and 26.

Councillor Cammy Day, depute leader of City of Edinburgh Council, said: "Edinburgh has provided a backdrop for some exciting and high-profile film and TV productions over recent years.

"This promotes the city to audiences around the world, boosts the local economy and is great for us to see our home town on the big screen.

"Productions are extremely exciting for film fans in the city and the council will continue to work closely with the production team to ensure there is limited impact on the everyday lives of our citizens while filming takes place."

https://stv.tv/news/entertainment/1437338-scots-fishing-village-s-starring-role-in-avengers-endgame/ | default

Glasgow hosted the filming of Fast & Furious spin-off Hobbs & Shaw last year, while Edinburgh is no stranger to appearing on the big screen after landing a starring role in Avengers: Infinity War.

Rosie Ellison, head of Film Edinburgh, said: "Following our involvement with Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, we could demonstrate that the city has the ability to host such a large-scale production but were nonetheless thrilled when the Fast & Furious filmmakers confirmed that Edinburgh had been chosen as a filming location for the next outing of this hugely popular franchise.

"We will continue to work closely with the production to ensure its smooth-running of the location shoot across the city."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.