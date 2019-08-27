Fast & Furious 9 movie crews set up filming in Edinburgh

Production in the city will begin on Sunday and is expected to take four weeks.

Hollywood: The ninth instalment will star Vin Diesel and Charlize Theron. Universal Pictures

Hollywood crews are set to arrive in Edinburgh to start filming scenes for Fast & Furious 9.

Shooting will take place in Edinburgh's Old and New Town.

Around 800 crew members - including 375 local hires - will be working on the production, which has been described by the local authority as "one of the largest and most complex shoots" the city has ever seen.

The latest instalment of Universal Pictures' action franchise stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, John Cena, Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron.

Director Justin Lin said he can't wait to film in Scotland.

He said: "Edinburgh is such a unique and iconic location and we are incredibly excited about the opportunity to celebrate it in the Fast & Furious saga.

"The support from all local agencies, businesses and the community has been invaluable in helping to coordinate this shoot.

"We appreciate the entire city's help and are excited to have such a beautiful and historic city in the film."

Film Edinburgh and the City of Edinburgh Council have been working with the studio team for the past nine months to facilitate the production schedule and "needs across the iconic World Heritage site locations".

Road closures and restrictions will be put in place during the filming period, which is expected to take place between September 1 and 26.

Councillor Cammy Day, depute leader of City of Edinburgh Council, said: "Edinburgh has provided a backdrop for some exciting and high-profile film and TV productions over recent years.

"This promotes the city to audiences around the world, boosts the local economy and is great for us to see our home town on the big screen.

"Productions are extremely exciting for film fans in the city and the council will continue to work closely with the production team to ensure there is limited impact on the everyday lives of our citizens while filming takes place."

Glasgow hosted the filming of Fast & Furious spin-off Hobbs & Shaw last year, while Edinburgh is no stranger to appearing on the big screen after landing a starring role in Avengers: Infinity War.

Rosie Ellison, head of Film Edinburgh, said: "Following our involvement with Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, we could demonstrate that the city has the ability to host such a large-scale production but were nonetheless thrilled when the Fast & Furious filmmakers confirmed that Edinburgh had been chosen as a filming location for the next outing of this hugely popular franchise.

"We will continue to work closely with the production to ensure its smooth-running of the location shoot across the city."

