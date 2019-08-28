  • STV
  • MySTV

Live music line-up revealed for SAY Award ceremony

Jenness Mitchell

In Edinburgh next week, Lylo, Heir of the Cursed, Cucina Povera and Man of Moon will perform.

SAY Award: The winner will be revealed next week.
SAY Award: The winner will be revealed next week. Scottish Album of the Year (SAY) Award

Scottish Album of the Year (SAY) Award organisers have unveiled an exciting line-up of live music for the glittering ceremony.

Each year, the exclusive invite-only event provides a showcasing opportunity for some of Scotland's finest and up-and-coming talent.

In Edinburgh next week, Lylo, Heir of the Cursed, Cucina Povera and Man of Moon will perform ahead of the award's winner being revealed.

Now in its eighth year, the SAY Award recognises albums across all genres.

In July, the award's longlist was revealed and included the likes of Chvrches, Fatherson and The Twilight Sad.

However, they failed to make the shortlist when it was whittled down to ten albums following an online public vote and judging round featuring a panel made up of key influential and experienced tastemakers from across the creative industries.

Former winners Aidan Moffat, RM Hubbert and Kathryn Joseph did make the list, as did the likes of Auntie Flo, Cara J. Easton and Free Love.

The final winning artist will collect a £20,000 cash prize with nine runners-up each receiving £1000 from Creative Scotland at the ceremony within The Assembly Rooms on September 6.

Artist: Emma McDowall designed the award.
Artist: Emma McDowall designed the award. Scottish Album of the Year (SAY) Award

Each of the acts will also receive an exclusively designed commemorative art prize, created by Clackmannanshire artist Emma McDowall.

Ms McDowall said: "I was delighted to have been chosen to design and manufacture this year's SAY Award.

"This commission really gave me the freedom to be expressive, sculptural and experimental without any of the commercial pressures.

"The brief was to take inspiration from Edinburgh and specifically the Salisbury Crags - dramatic cliffs located in the middle of the city centre which truly makes our city unique.

"I mimicked the textures found within the crags by carving and chiselling plaster which I then translated into the concrete objects.

"I took colour inspiration from Scottish landscape too - deep grey-blues and forest greens dropping into a natural sand tone, creating interesting details where they blend together.

"I also incorporated a UV element on the textured face of the object to add something unexpected and honour the exciting nature of the awards and the nominated artists.

"I listen to music in the studio on my radio. I really love Young Fathers who won the award last year, I have been to see them live a few times and met them - they live around the corner from my studio.

"I love music where the artist's emotions and passions really translate and resonate with the listener."

To date, the award has distributed over £203,000 in prize money.

All money raised during this year's celebrations will be donated to Help Musicians Scotland.

SAY Award shortlist

  • Aidan Moffat and RM Hubbert - Here Lies The Body
  • Andrew Wasylyk - The Paralian
  • Auntie Flo - Radio Highlife
  • C Duncan - Health
  • Cara J. Easton - Impossible Stuff
  • Fergus McCreadie Trio - Turas
  • Free Love - Luxury Hits
  • Karine Polwart with Steven Polwart & Inge Thomson - Laws of Motion
  • Kathryn Joseph - From When I Wake The Want Is
  • Mastersystem - Dance Music

Past SAY Award winners

  • Young Fathers (Cocoa Sugar in 2018 and Tape Two in 2014)
  • Sacred Paws (Strike a Match in 2017)
  • Anna Meredith (Varmints in 2016)
  • Kathryn Joseph (Bones You Have Thrown Me and Blood I've Spilled in 2015)
  • RM Hubbert (Thirteen Lost & Found in 2013)
  • Bill Wells and Aidan Moffat (Everything's Getting Older in 2012)

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.