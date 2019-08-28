Live music line-up revealed for SAY Award ceremony

In Edinburgh next week, Lylo, Heir of the Cursed, Cucina Povera and Man of Moon will perform.

Scottish Album of the Year (SAY) Award organisers have unveiled an exciting line-up of live music for the glittering ceremony.

Each year, the exclusive invite-only event provides a showcasing opportunity for some of Scotland's finest and up-and-coming talent.

In Edinburgh next week, Lylo, Heir of the Cursed, Cucina Povera and Man of Moon will perform ahead of the award's winner being revealed.

Now in its eighth year, the SAY Award recognises albums across all genres.

In July, the award's longlist was revealed and included the likes of Chvrches, Fatherson and The Twilight Sad.

However, they failed to make the shortlist when it was whittled down to ten albums following an online public vote and judging round featuring a panel made up of key influential and experienced tastemakers from across the creative industries.

Former winners Aidan Moffat, RM Hubbert and Kathryn Joseph did make the list, as did the likes of Auntie Flo, Cara J. Easton and Free Love.

The final winning artist will collect a £20,000 cash prize with nine runners-up each receiving £1000 from Creative Scotland at the ceremony within The Assembly Rooms on September 6.

Each of the acts will also receive an exclusively designed commemorative art prize, created by Clackmannanshire artist Emma McDowall.

Ms McDowall said: "I was delighted to have been chosen to design and manufacture this year's SAY Award.

"This commission really gave me the freedom to be expressive, sculptural and experimental without any of the commercial pressures.

"The brief was to take inspiration from Edinburgh and specifically the Salisbury Crags - dramatic cliffs located in the middle of the city centre which truly makes our city unique.

"I mimicked the textures found within the crags by carving and chiselling plaster which I then translated into the concrete objects.

"I took colour inspiration from Scottish landscape too - deep grey-blues and forest greens dropping into a natural sand tone, creating interesting details where they blend together.

"I also incorporated a UV element on the textured face of the object to add something unexpected and honour the exciting nature of the awards and the nominated artists.

"I listen to music in the studio on my radio. I really love Young Fathers who won the award last year, I have been to see them live a few times and met them - they live around the corner from my studio.

"I love music where the artist's emotions and passions really translate and resonate with the listener."

To date, the award has distributed over £203,000 in prize money.

All money raised during this year's celebrations will be donated to Help Musicians Scotland.

SAY Award shortlist

Aidan Moffat and RM Hubbert - Here Lies The Body

Andrew Wasylyk - The Paralian

Auntie Flo - Radio Highlife

C Duncan - Health

Cara J. Easton - Impossible Stuff

Fergus McCreadie Trio - Turas

Free Love - Luxury Hits

Karine Polwart with Steven Polwart & Inge Thomson - Laws of Motion

Kathryn Joseph - From When I Wake The Want Is

Mastersystem - Dance Music

Past SAY Award winners

Young Fathers (Cocoa Sugar in 2018 and Tape Two in 2014)

Sacred Paws (Strike a Match in 2017)

Anna Meredith (Varmints in 2016)

Kathryn Joseph (Bones You Have Thrown Me and Blood I've Spilled in 2015)

RM Hubbert (Thirteen Lost & Found in 2013)

Bill Wells and Aidan Moffat (Everything's Getting Older in 2012)

