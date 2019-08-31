Unveiling the official video for Her, the singer blurs the line between true love and obsession.

Starlet: Scarlett Randle has unveiled a new video.

Following a spellbinding performance at this year's Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival, rising starlet Scarlett Randle is back under the spotlight.

Unveiling the official video for single Her, the Scottish singer-songwriter blurs the line between true love and obsession.

Viewers should not be fooled by the song's dreamy loved-up haze - as the video unveils with a characteristic twist at the end.

Randle said: "Her encapsulates the nostalgic love we all feel at the beginning of relationships where that person can be anything you want them to be because you do not yet know them.

"The Her music video plays with that idea and how sometimes the lines between infatuation and obsession can be blurred."

Shot in Largs by Fraser Scott and his team at Kick The Door Creative, the video also stars actor, model and musician Becca Murphy.

Randle said: "Shooting the video was really fun.

"Fraser and Iona - from Kick the Door - were so amazing to work with and we had a lot of fun in Largs along the beachfront.

"The band came down and we made a makeshift band on the beach, but unfortunately the shot didn't make the final cut.

"Niall forgot his keyboard, so improvised and got a computer keyboard from Tesco and put it on a shake board which made me laugh a lot.

"We attracted some attention from some tourists who were very intrigued as to what we were up to."

Randle - who hails from the north-east of Scotland but now calls Glasgow home - won the Tenement Trail emerging artist competition in 2018.

Following a busy summer with performances at TRNSMT, King Tut's and Xpo North, she'll next be playing at Dunfermline's Outwith Festival on September 7.

The following day she will then be performing at Stirling Unplugged as part of the university's freshers' week.

For more information and to keep up-to-date with Randle's musical adventures, like facebook.com/scarlettrandlemusic.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.