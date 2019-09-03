Martin Compston films new thriller in rain-soaked Glasgow

Line of Duty star and fellow Scots actor David Hayman feature in new drama The Nest.

The Line of Duty star plays Dan in The Nest. SWNS

Line of duty star Martin Compston and fellow Scot actor David Hayman have been spotted filming for a new TV thriller in Glasgow.

The stars were seen coming off a waste ground in the pouring rain and walking to a burger van to order tea during filming for upcoming programme, The Nest.

Martin Compston, best known for playing DS Steve Arnott in Line of Duty stars as Dan in the emotional thriller - a five-part BBC drama by BAFTA award-winning writer Nicole Taylor.

The Scots actor was spotted wearing a black flat cap and a knee-length grey coat.

An eyewitness who saw the filming in Glasgow city centre said: "It's raining heavily but both look like they are having a laugh.

"They must be getting wet. It's proper Scottish weather for Compston as he comes back to his home turf.

"Thankfully the scene involves a nice cuppa tea to warm them up."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.