Richard Madden among winners at GQ Men Of The Year awards

STV

The Bodyguard and Game of Thrones star was awarded the most stylish man of the year prize.

Most stylish: Bodyguard star Richard Madden.
Most stylish: Bodyguard star Richard Madden. Pablo Cuadra/Getty Images

Scottish actor Richard Madden was among the high-profile figures honoured at the GQ Men Of The Year awards.

The Bodyguard and Game Of Thrones star, 33, was presented with the most stylish man of the year prize by chart-topping singer Rita Ora.

Meanwhile Rocketman star Taron Egerton, 29, was presented with the prize for actor of the year by Sir Elton John's long-time collaborator Bernie Taupin.

Both stars, who appeared in the recent biopic of Tiny Dancer hit-maker Sir Elton, have been touted as favourites to replace Daniel Craig as James Bond.

The annual event, now in its 22nd year, celebrates men and women who have helped to shape the world's cultural landscape over style, politics, entertainment and sport, and was held at London's Tate Modern.

Rapper Stormzy took home the prize for solo artist of the year for the second year, this time presented by British Vogue cover star Adwoa Aboah.

In 2017 the grime star, 26, took aim at then-prime minister Theresa May, labelling her "a paigon" while accepting the gong.

Andrew Scott, dubbed Fleabag's Hot Priest, was awarded the gong for standout performance of the year, collecting it from the tragicomic series' creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Actress of the year went to Nicole Kidman and was presented by Elle Fanning, the 21-year-old younger sister of Dakota Fanning.

Sir Ian McKellen, who is continuing his 80th anniversary tour of the UK, was handed the legend of the year award by Stephen Fry. And American crime fiction veteran James Ellroy, author of LA Confidential, was presented with the prize for writer of the year by Sir Patrick Stewart.

As was previously announced, David Beckham received the editor's special honour from GQ's Dylan Jones.

The game changer of the year award went to Greta Thunberg, as previously announced. The gong was created especially for the 16-year-old climate change campaigner, who has inspired students across Europe to skip school and call for action from world leaders.

Other stars to win on the night included Kylie Minogue with the icon of the year prize, Rory Stewart with the politician of the year gong and Chinese activist Ai Weiwei with the artist of the year accolade.

The 1975 took home the prize for band of the year, while Iggy Pop received the lifetime achievement award.

The Inspiration award went to the England women's football team and Shotgun singer George Ezra secured the gong for live act of the year, while rapper Dave received the prize for breakthrough music act of the year

