Gerry Cinnamon wins Best Live Act at independent music awards

Gerry Cinnamon: Belter singer named best live act.

Gerry Cinnamon has been named as 2019's best live act at the Independent Music Awards.

The She Is A Belter and Diamonds In The Mud star scooped the award at the ceremony held in London on Tuesday night.

Posting on his social media accounts the singer/songwriter from Castlemilk in Glasgow said the gong "means a lot" as it was voted for by music fans.

He said: "Best Live Act. Down to London took home a wee robot.

"Can tell I love posing for the cameras. Not into awards and stuff but it was voted for by yous so it's real.

"Means a lot. Met Ray Davies as well. Got a bit emotional. Back into the studio now.

"Cheers again. Much love."

The award caps of a good week for the Glaswegian who was earlier confirmed as the support act for former Oasis singer Liam Gallagher's solo-tour of Australia.

AJ Tracey, Calpurnia, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes and IDLES were also nominated for the Best Live Act award at the event hosted by radio-star Lauren Laverne.

Blondie superstar Debbie Harry was awarded with a lifetime achievement award.

