Gerry Cinnamon wins Best Live Act at independent music awards
The Glaswegian singer scooped the prize at the ceremony in London.
Gerry Cinnamon has been named as 2019's best live act at the Independent Music Awards.
The She Is A Belter and Diamonds In The Mud star scooped the award at the ceremony held in London on Tuesday night.
Posting on his social media accounts the singer/songwriter from Castlemilk in Glasgow said the gong "means a lot" as it was voted for by music fans.
He said: "Best Live Act. Down to London took home a wee robot.
"Can tell I love posing for the cameras. Not into awards and stuff but it was voted for by yous so it's real.
"Means a lot. Met Ray Davies as well. Got a bit emotional. Back into the studio now.
"Cheers again. Much love."
The award caps of a good week for the Glaswegian who was earlier confirmed as the support act for former Oasis singer Liam Gallagher's solo-tour of Australia.
AJ Tracey, Calpurnia, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes and IDLES were also nominated for the Best Live Act award at the event hosted by radio-star Lauren Laverne.
Blondie superstar Debbie Harry was awarded with a lifetime achievement award.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.