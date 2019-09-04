Light and sound show set to bring history back to life

The New Lanark installation will tell the thrilling tale of what happened to a crew of Highlanders.

New Lanark: The installation will light up the buildings.

A spectacular light and sound show is set to brighten up New Lanark World Heritage Site.

Shining Lives: Fortunes of Fate will tell the thrilling tale of what happened to a crew of Highlanders who set off on a voyage from Skye to North Carolina in 1791.

History will be brought back to life - with the story projected onto the side of the famous 18th century mill village's buildings.

Through colourful images, videos, live actors and an atmospheric soundtrack, visitors will learn how the Highlanders were driven back from their journey to America by a terrible storm.

Adventure: The Highlanders ended up in New Lanark after setting sail for America.

After docking in Greenock with a damaged mast, many of the passengers ended up in New Lanark.

Within two years, Scottish industrialist David Dale advertised for more workers from the Highlands and Islands.

He wanted to let people know that they had no need to emigrate, because families could get jobs and homes in New Lanark.

He promised to build more houses and these were finished in 1793.

Illumination: The bright displays will tell the story.

It is thought that Caithness Row, one of the first housing blocks in the village, was named after the first Highland residents who settled in the village.

The show's artwork will depict a number of characters retelling this story, reflecting how they lived and worked at New Lanark over its existence as a working cotton mill.

The installation - in association with Double Take Projections - is sponsored by Border Biscuits and will open next month.

Characters: There will be displays, music and live actors.

Tina Cunningham, Border Biscuits community support director, said: "We are delighted to be sponsoring the New Lanark Trust's innovative Shining Lives project which will bring to life the storied history of the New Lanark World Heritage Site in a way many people may not have seen before.

"We are committed to funding projects that benefit the people of Lanark or the town as a whole and this is a great example of one that fits into both categories.

"We are excited to continue our close relationship with the New Lanark Trust through this project and are looking forward to seeing the finalised Shining Lives creation."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.