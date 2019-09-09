Halloween event GlasGLOW extended for an extra week 

The Botanic Gardens in Glasgow will again be transformed into a spooky extravaganza.

75,000 people turned out for the show last year. itison

A huge Halloween event in Glasgow will last for a week longer than originally planned.

GlasGLOW will see the city's Botanic Gardens transformed into a spooky extravaganza.

It was due to run from October 25 until November 3, but will now go on until November 10.

Tickets for the extra dates will go on sale at 7am on Wednesday through promoter itison's website.

Oli Norman, ceo of itison, said: "The interest in GlasGLOW has been phenomenal and we're excited to be releasing new dates to keep up with huge levels of demand.

"We sold over 30,000 tickets in the first week of going on-sale and the majority of weekend slots have already sold out so now's the time to bag tickets if you missed out first time round.

"This year's show is shaping up to be nothing short of epic - we're going bigger, better and glowier."

