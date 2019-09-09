  • STV
Scottish acts in with a chance to perform at music event

Jenness Mitchell

Resonate Music Industry Conference is back for its third year at Glasgow's Barras Art and Design.

Musicians: Scottish acts have a chance to play.
Resonate Music Industry Conference is back for its third year and now Scottish musicians have got a chance to be a part of it.

Following a day full of panel discussions, workshops, one-to-one advice sessions and presentations at Glasgow's Barras Art and Design, the event will close with a celebration of the country's diverse and strong live scene.

Resonate: There will be discussions, drop-in sessions, workshops and performances.
New to this year, Resonate is opening up submissions so as artists around the country have the chance to perform at the event.

All they have to do is submit a single track along with a background biography and reasons why performing at the event would benefit their career.

An independent panel of judges will then select six winning acts to perform.

Live performances: Carla J. Easton and Lizzie Reid sung last year.
In previous years, performers such as Declan Welsh & The Decadent West, Carla J. Easton, Luna The Professor and Kate Kyle have taken to the stage as part of Resonate - performing in front of some of the most significant figures in the industry.

Singer-songwriter Kate Kyle said: "Performing at Resonate Live 2018 was an amazing experience.

"The opportunity to showcase my own songwriting in front of an audience that included a long list of individuals, working and promoting the finest of the UK music industry - you don't get that kind of platform every day."

Centre stage: Singer-songwriter Kate Kyle loved the event.
Resonate will take place on Thursday, November 14.

Panelists this year include Kobi Onyane, Dame Evelyn Glennie and Jim Duguid.

There will be drop-in sessions with the likes of Jamie Houston (Creative Scotland) and Nadine Walker (Tenement TV), as well as workshops with Stina Tweeddale (Honeyblood) and Chae Houston (Tenement Trail).

For the full programme of events and to apply to play, go to resonatescot.co.uk.

