Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer to play Glasgow gig

Green Day: The band will perform in Glasgow. Pamela Littky

Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer are coming to Glasgow.

The rock bands will perform at Bellahouston Park as part of The Hella Mega Tour next summer.

DF Concerts - the team behind TRNSMT and the Summer Sessions - confirmed the gig on Tuesday.

The show will take place on June 24, 2020.

The event will see Green Day perform almost a decade to the day since they last played at the city's SEC in June 2010, and in the 30th anniversary year of releasing their first album.

Billie Joe Armstrong and his band's gig at Bellahouston Park in Glasgow in 2017 was halted just hours before they were due to take to the stage.

Rock out: Weezer and Fall Out Boy will play at Bellahouston Park. Sean Murphy / Brendan Walter

All three artists have also dropped new singles in celebration of the announcement.

Green Day's Father of All, Fall Out Boy's Dear Future Self (Hands Up) ft. Wyclef Jean, and Weezer's The End of the Game are available now.

General tickets for the Glasgow show will go on sale from 10am on Friday, September 20.

Organisers DF Concerts said in a statement: "With three of the biggest acts in rock music set to make their return to Glasgow, the show will be an unmissable part of Scotland's summer of live music."

