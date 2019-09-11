Pet Shop Boys announce summer show at Hydro in Glasgow

Synth-pop duo Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe are coming to the city on Saturday, June 6.

Pet Shop Boys: The duo are to perform at the Hydro.

The Pet Shop Boys have announced a show at the Hydro in Glasgow next summer.

Synth-pop duo Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe are coming to the city on Saturday, June 6 as part of their Greatest Hits Live tour.

A new single, Dreamland, featuring Years & Years, has also been released, coming just months after The Pet Shop Boys took to the stage at Glastonbury alongside headliners The Killers.

The Pet Shop Boys said: "We have had a busy year finishing our new album with Stuart Price and writing songs for Musik and My Beautiful Laundrette.



"We've also toured the Far East and are looking forward to bringing our biggest hits together in a new tour next year.

"It's so exciting that our new single is a collaboration with Years & Years, one of the most original and successful bands to emerge this decade, and we really enjoyed writing and recording it with Olly Alexander."

Formed in 1981 in London, the duo are best known for songs such as West End Girls, It's A Sin, Go West, Always on My Mind and What Have I Done to Deserve This?

They are listed as the most successful duo in UK music history by The Guinness Book of Records and have received a number of accolades including three Brit Awards and six Grammy nominations.