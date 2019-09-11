  • STV
Vin Diesel shares behind-the-scenes video of Fast & Furious 9

Jenness Mitchell

The actor is currently filming parts of the latest instalment of the action franchise in Edinburgh.

Hollywood superstar Vin Diesel has shared behind-the-scenes footage of Fast & Furious 9.

The action-man is currently filming parts of the latest instalment of the street-racing franchise in Edinburgh.

Within the Instagram video, police cars race along the Royal Mile.

Diesel then screeches to a stop in a black motor as camera operators run towards the car.

After the director yells "cut", the movie's leading man begins to chat about the film on the Old Town street.

Lights, camera, action: Vin Diesel shared behind-the-scenes footage of Fast & Furious 9.
Lights, camera, action: Vin Diesel shared behind-the-scenes footage of Fast & Furious 9.

He says: "Yeah, so. This is Fast 9, and it's a miracle.

"I'm as blessed today as I was the day we started.

"We're here in Edinburgh, Scotland, one of many, many, many, many locations.

"The crowd has been great. Look at that crowd over there."

The camera then pans to the cheering spectators.

Diesel then raises nine fingers to the camera, before adding: "Fast 9. Blessed."

The latest instalment of Universal Pictures' action franchise also stars Michelle Rodriguez, John Cena, Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron.

Production began in Edinburgh on September 1 and is expected to last four weeks throughout the city's Old and New Town.

Local residents have already caught some of the action, with stunt actors seen to be jumping out windows and off a bridge.

Ahead of the crew's arrival, director Justin Lin said he couldn't wait to film in Scotland.

He said: "Edinburgh is such a unique and iconic location and we are incredibly excited about the opportunity to celebrate it in the Fast & Furious saga.

"The support from all local agencies, businesses and the community has been invaluable in helping to coordinate this shoot.

"We appreciate the entire city's help and are excited to have such a beautiful and historic city in the film."

Glasgow hosted the filming of Fast & Furious spin-off Hobbs & Shaw last year, while Edinburgh is no stranger to appearing on the big screen after landing a starring role in Avengers: Infinity War.

A small fishing village in the Scottish Borders also had a starring role in Avengers: Endgame.

St Abbs was transformed into New Asgard, where Chris Hemsworth's Thor retreated to drink his body-weight in beer following the events of Infinity War.

Avengers director Joe Russo told STV News that he loved shooting in Scotland.

He said: "You can go an hour that way and be on the coast, you can go an hour that way and be on the lochs, an hour that way and be up in the mountains, an hour that way and be in Glasgow.

"So I really believe that if some sound stages are built here in the proper place then I think Scotland could attract a Star Wars film or Marvel movie very easily for the duration of their shoot."

