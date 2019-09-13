The 1975 to play at Aberdeen's new entertainment venue

Award-winning indie rockers announce show at the Aberdeen P&J Live in February.

The 1975 will also release their fourth album in February. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Award-winning indie rockers The 1975 will play Aberdeen's new entertainment arena next year.

The Manchester four-piece will perform at the Aberdeen P&J Live on Saturday, February 29 - a week after they release their fourth album.

As well as being nominated for the Mercury Prize Album of the Year, The 1975 have won two Brit Awards and a pair of Ivor Novello songwriting awards.

They headlined this year's Reading and Leeds festival and will begin their 2020 UK tour in Nottingham.

Louise Stewart, head of entertainment at P&J Live, said: "We look forward to bringing another new act to P&J Live. The 1975 are known for their innovative synth-laden take on 80s pop rock.

"We know our north-east fans always create great atmosphere at live gigs, and expect this to sell quickly."

Tickets will go on sale next Friday morning.

