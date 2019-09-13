  • STV
Foot-stomping festival shines light on country music scene

Jenness Mitchell

Glasgow Roots Revue will showcase the best in blues, folk, country and Americana.

Glasgow Roots Revue: The festival will take place at St Luke's.
Glasgow Roots Revue: The festival will take place at St Luke's.

A foot-stomping new festival is set to shine a light on Scotland's country music scene.

Taking place across two stages at St Luke's next month, the one-day event will feature the likes of Phil Campbell, Alicia Deanna, James Edwyn, and Charlotte Marshall & the 45s.

Festival organisers Neil McKenzie and Anton O'Donnell have worked hard to put the line-up together.

O'Donnell told STV News: "The whole thing came around by accident really.

"A mate of mine had mentioned to me late last year about putting together something similar but nothing came of it.

"Then a few months later I was doing a writing session with Neil McKenzie and Alex Cowan from Al & The Bad Decisions and they started chatting some noise about putting on an all-day event in Saint Luke's, but again, nothing came of it.

"But I kind of seen it as a wee sign that it was meant to happen, so I started making enquiries with Saint Luke's, and after some back and forth, we eventually got a date confirmed.

"Neil and I have worked pretty hard putting the line-up together.

"I mean there's a wealth of talented songwriters/bands in and around Glasgow with the vibe of what we were looking for, we've been spoiled for choice really.

"We managed to narrow it down to 16 acts, playing across two stages with a right good mix of flavours being brought to the table from folk, blues, country and even a wee bit of a jazzy element.

"There's something for everybody. It's going to be a grand wee day in celebration of all that resides under the Americana umbrella."

O'Donnell, of Anton & The Colts, will perform at the festival with his band and he can't wait to get up on stage and make "some noise".

Both McKenzie and O'Donnell hope to turn the festival into an annual event with spin-off shows throughout the year.

O'Donnell added: "It would be great if we could grow it to a level where it became a permanent fixture in the calendar of Glasgow's music scene - job done if we can get it to there.

"We'll see how it goes in October, and take it from there.

"We have wee promo event in the works for the beginning of October which we're looking forward to.

"It'll be a free event, and will give folks a wee taste of what to expect at Saint Luke's."

Glasgow Roots Revue will take place on Sunday, October 27.

For more information and tickets, go to facebook.com/GlasgowRootsRevue.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.