Ariana Grande surprises staff at Glasgow restaurant

The singer handed out free tickets and posed for selfies using her favourite 'cute filter'.

Excited: Ariana surprised staff with free tickets to her show. The Anchor Line / Facebook

Ariana Grande shocked staff at a Glasgow restaurant by giving them guestlist passes for her Hydro show.

The pop sensation is in the city to perform to a sold-out crowd as part of Sweetener World Tour on Tuesday.

Eager fans were spotted camping outside the venue on Monday night to get as close to the stage as possible.

Ariana was seen out and about in Glasgow ahead of the gig and delighted the restaurant staff at The Anchor Line in the city centre when she dropped in for a visit.

The staff revealed their excitement on Facebook: "What a sweet(ener) surprise!

"@arianagrande in our bar and restaurant. Here she is with our staff last night after she asked them to use a 'cute filter' on the snap!

"She was also kind enough to hook them up with guest list tickets to her show.

"You're always welcome at The Anchor Line Ariana."

Earlier this month, Ariana cancelled a VIP meet and greet event with fans in Glasgow due to battles with anxiety and depression.

The thank u, next singer is touring in the UK for the first time since the Manchester Arena bombing in 2017 -

which claimed the lives of 22 people, including Scottish schoolgirl Eilidh MacLeod.

13,000 fans will descend on the Hydro tonight for the sold-out show.

