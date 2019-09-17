McFly announce Glasgow date as part of huge reunion tour

The popular four-piece are heading out on their first arena tour in almost ten years.

McFly: Going back on the road after a nine-year hiatus. STV

Just days after announcing their reunion, pop band McFly have announced they're coming to Glasgow as part of a huge UK comeback tour.

Dougie Poynter, Danny Jones, Harry Judd and Tom Fletcher will play Glasgow's SSE Hydro on April 29 next year, as part of their first UK arena tour in almost ten years.

The four-piece have promised fans they will play previously unheard tracks as well as their widely-loved classic hits.

McFly: Last performed in Scotland in 2016 at Glasgow's O2 Academy. ITV

In a statement, the band said: "The past week it has been incredible to feel so much support for our band after being away for so long.

"Selling out the O2 so fast has proved, once again, that we have the best fans in the world and we want to play to as many of you as possible.

"So we are very excited to announce our first arena tour in almost 10 years."

Fans can register for pre-sale tickets at Gigs in Scotland which go on sale at 9am on Thursday.

General sale tickets are available from 9am on Friday.

