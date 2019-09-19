Kelvingro-ho-ho! Museum transformed into Christmas wonderland

A team of elves will bring Glasgow's Kelvingrove Museum to life throughout December.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6087669219001-news-190919-elfingrove.jpg" />

Glasgow's Kelvingrove Museum will be transformed into a spectacular Christmas winter wonderland this December.

The museum's artefacts will come to life and a team of elves will lead a night-time tour, culminating in a themed light show which will reveal an "ancient Christmas secret".

The museum's gardens will also be transformed into a fairy-lit winter wonderland, with street food, drinks and dancing on offer.

More than 100,000 people are expected to attend.

Oli Norman, CEO of itison and creator of Elfingrove, said: "We've been working on Elfingrove for two years and are beyond excited to finally announce it to the people of Glasgow.

Elfingrove: Oli Norman created the event. Itison

"Only me, my daughter and Santa know an ancient secret that we'll be revealing for the first time at Elfingrove that will challenge everything you know about Christmas..."

Throughout the festive season, Itison will be creating E.L.F - The Elfingrove Legacy Fund - giving back to the local community and donating 1000 tickets to good causes.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.