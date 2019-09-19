  • STV
Original Sooty TV puppet fetches more than £3000 at auction

STV

Tina Stewart decided to sell the iconic toy after the owner of the Sooty Show told her of its value.

Auction: Original Sooty puppet.
Auction: Original Sooty puppet. Hansons Auctioneers/Getty Images

An original Sooty TV puppet has sold for more than £3000 at auction.

Tina Stewart decided to sell the iconic toy after the owner of the Sooty Show, Richard Cadell, told her of its value after a live show at the Albert Halls in Stirling in April.

The Stewart family decided to part with the glove puppet as it had "just been sitting in a box for 40 years".

Mrs Stewart, from Dunblane was given the TV prop by the original inventor of Sooty, Harry Corbett, who was a good friend of her father, retired biology teacher Paul Mouncey.

She passed it on to Derbyshire-based Hansons Auctioneers, which has previously sold two other original Sooty puppets - with one fetching £14,500.

The original puppet was expected to fetch £1000 but sold for £3100 at an auction on Thursday.

Mrs Stewart, a veterinary receptionist, said ahead of the auction: "We took Sooty along with us and after the show met Richard - who immediately knew our puppet was an original.

"He pointed out his distinctive features - a longer body, leather pads and sawdust in his head. He mentioned that he might be worth a lot of money and told us to look after him."

Speaking of how the puppet came into her possession, Mrs Stewart said: "Dad remembers taking me to see Harry and going into his workshop where he used to make the props and backdrops for the shows.

"On one occasion when we visited him, dad mentioned that Harry took a liking to me and that's when he gave me the original Sooty from the show.

"We always knew our Sooty puppet was extra special. My parents said I had to be extra careful with him if I played with him. Harry told us he'd been on the Sooty TV shows."

Addressing her reasons for wanting to sell the item, Mrs Stewart said: "It was after I'd spoken to Richard Cadell that I decided I should part with him.

"If my Sooty was so special, it was a shame he'd just been sitting in a box for 40 years.

"It's time for someone else to enjoy him. Perhaps he should be in a toy museum."

Speaking of the significance of the puppet, the Sooty Show owner Mr Cadell said: "This is without question an original television Sooty that would have been used some point on television in the mid-1970s by Sooty's creator Harry Corbett."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.